Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch scheduled for April 18, but India date awaited

Xiaomi 13 Ultra finally has a launch date. The next Xiaomi flagship will debut on April 18 across different markets, including the company's home market China. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be the company's most advanced camera phone, which is touted to offer exceptional optical capabilities not just on the main camera but also on the ultrawide and telephoto cameras.

For the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the company is continuing its partnership with German camera company, Leica. In a joint statement, Xiaomi and Leica said the 13 Ultra will come with "the latest optical system solution for mobile imaging that has never been seen before." The Xiaomi 13 Ultra's camera system will comprise primary, ultrawide, and telephoto sensors that will feature a large aperture, a compact size, and a "high-imaging performance over the entire focal length range."

While announcing the launch date for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the company’s chief executive and founder, Lei Jun posted a selfie, which he claimed was taken on the upcoming phone.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra specifications

Xiaomi has not officially revealed the specifications, but reports have suggested there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 50-megapixel telephoto cameras. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is likely to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and come with a 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. You can expect the phone to come with 12GB and 16GB of RAM options and up to 512GB of storage. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra may also come with a 4900mAh battery with 90W fast charging technology.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch details

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch event will take place at 7 pm local time in China on April 18. Expectedly, the launch will take place outside of China at the same time.