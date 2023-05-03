Xiaomi 13 Pro at Rs 8,000 bank discount, more deals announced

Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones will be available at the best prices during the upcoming sales on Amazon and Flipkart. The company has announced it is participating in Amazon Great Summer Sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. As a result, the latest Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available for as low as Rs 71,999 with bank discounts. Other smartphones such as Xiaomi 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will also be on sale at discounts. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Ultra launched with 1-inch aperture-shifting camera

Before I tell you about the deals on Xiaomi and Redmi phones, let us get the details on both sales out of our way. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will begin on May 5, while the Amazon Great Summer Sale will kick off at 12 pm on May 4. Prime and Plus members will get early access, as well as exclusive offers, on Amazon and Flipkart, respectively. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch scheduled for April 18, but India date awaited

Xiaomi 13 Pro deal

The highlight of the upcoming sales for Xiaomi customers is the deal on the company’s latest powerhouse, Xiaomi 13 Pro. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 120Hz WQHD+ AMOLED display, a 120W fast-charging battery, and Leica-tuned cameras. Launched at Rs 79,999 for the entry model, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available for Rs 71,999 after a discount of Rs 8,000 that only ICICI Bank card holders can get. If you happen to have an old phone to exchange, there is an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 up for grabs for Xiaomi or Redmi phones and Rs 8,000 for phones of other brands. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch confirmed, phone to bring better Leica integration

Xiaomi 12 Pro deal

Don’t want the premium Xiaomi 13 Pro? No problem because last year’s Xiaomi 12 Pro is also on sale with discounts. With triple 50MP cameras with Leica tweaks, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a high refresh-rate AMOLED display, and a 120W fast-charging battery, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of the most powerful phones you can buy. Its latest price makes it more appealing. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available for Rs 42,999 on Amazon instead of Rs 44,999 for ICICI Bank card users.

Redmi K50i deal

If you are not looking for a flagship-level phone and have a budget for a mid-range Redmi phone, the Redmi K50i is worth considering. It has a 6.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, and a fast-charging battery. All of those specifications will be available for Rs 19,499 on both Amazon and Flipkart as part of the sale. However, keep in mind that only ICICI Bank cardholders will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 towards the price of Rs 20,999. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on the purchase.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ deal

Another mid-range phone Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is selling at bank discounts on Amazon and Flipkart sales. With a 120Hz AMOLED display with Dolby Vision support, a 120W fast-charging battery, and Dolby Atmos speakers, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is a good deal at Rs 26,999. That price includes a discount of Rs 3,000 on the original price of Rs 29,999 for ICICI Bank cardholders. There is an exchange bonus of Rs 3,500, as well, on the purchase.