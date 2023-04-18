comscore
    Xiaomi wants you to ditch your regular camera and take up the brand-new Xiaomi 13 Ultra as the new professional camera.

    Xiaomi 13 Ultra is the company’s latest camera marvel, bringing enhancements to the 1-inch sensor the Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts of. The new Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes with a 1-inch Sony IMX989 main camera sensor that can shift its aperture between F1.9 and F4.0. This sensor, co-developed by Xiaomi and German camera maker Leica, will allow users to decide how much light they want in a photo, resulting in sharper and well-detailed photos. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch scheduled for April 18, but India date awaited

    A larger sensor lets more light in, but a variable aperture gives you more control over the light intake and depth of field, so when you do not want more light, the sensor will limit the exposure while preserving the colour accuracy and details. The camera system on the back of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra includes a 23mm main sensor, a 12mm ultrawide sensor, a 75mm telephoto sensor, and a 120mm super-telephoto sensor. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch date leaked once again

    Xiaomi wants you to ditch your regular camera and take up the new Xiaomi 13 Ultra as the new professional camera. That is why Xiaomi has introduced a detachable accessory that makes the phone a handheld camera. It uses the USB-C port and adds a shutter button and other camera elements to turn the phone into a camera. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch confirmed, phone to bring better Leica integration

    Xiaomi 13 Ultra specifications

    Leaving the camera part, the rest of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is a true flagship. It comes with a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, as well. It uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Qualcomm’s latest and greatest, for all the high-grade functions. There is up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and a 5000mAh battery fuels the phone. You get 90W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The charging port uses USB 3.2 Gen 1, which offers data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps. The stereo speakers on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra support Hi-Res Audio, but if you prefer to listen to music over wireless earphones, there is support for Hi-Res Audio Wireless, too.

    Xiaomi 13 Ultra price

    Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in some European countries and China for now. In China, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra costs CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,540) for the 12GB/256GB variant, CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 77,500) for the 16GB/512GB model, and CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs 87,050) for the 16GB/1TB variant.

    There is no word on whether or not Xiaomi is planning to launch the phone in India.

    • Published Date: April 18, 2023 6:39 PM IST
