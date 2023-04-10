comscore
Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch date leaked once again

Xiaomi last week announced that it will launch its next flagship, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, globally, later this month and that it would bring better cameras.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra's launch date has been spotted on an e-commerce platform's app.
  • The launch date of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is meant for the Chinese market.
  • Xiaomi has yet to announce official launch dates for Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
Xiaomi-13-Ultra-Leak

Xiaomi has confirmed it will launch the 13 Ultra later this month. (Leaked image)

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is the company’s upcoming flagship phone that will likely bring more of the partnership with German camera maker, Leica. Last week, Xiaomi confirmed the 13 Ultra will arrive later this month, alongside confirming its camera capabilities. But nowhere did it mention the launch date for the phone. A new leak suggests an e-commerce website in China has revealed the Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch date.

The screenshot of the home screen of an online retailer’s mobile app shows there is a ‘Xiaomi New Product Launch’ coming up on April 18th at 7 pm local time. While the banner in the app does not say which product, Gizmochina has reported that it could be the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Previously, a report showed a poster with April 17th as the launch date of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra but there is no clarity about the market this date was for.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch in China on April 18, if true, would mean the global launch will take place a little later. Since Xiaomi gave the timeline for launch for the entire month, it may try to wind up the phone’s launch in markets outside of China within April. Anyway, Xiaomi will announce the official launch dates for both China and other markets soon.

In its post on Twitter last week, Xiaomi, alongside Leica, said the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be the first to bring “the latest optical system solution for mobile imaging that has never been seen before.” Both Xiaomi and Leica have together developed what they are calling a Summicron lens. In a joint statement, both companies claimed the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be the first-ever phone to offer “excellent optical capabilities” on wide-angle and telephoto lenses. In other words, Xiaomi and Leica have developed a camera system where not only the primary sensor but ultra-wide and telephoto sensors have a large aperture, a compact size, and a “high imaging performance over the entire focal length range.”

  • Published Date: April 10, 2023 9:26 AM IST
