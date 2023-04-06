Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch confirmed, phone to bring better Leica integration

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be the next and the highest-end phone in the Chinese company’s 13 series. Doing right to its name, the next Ultra phone will bring an even better camera system. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will take the Leica partnership forward, bringing “the latest optical system solution for mobile imaging that has never been seen before.” Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G to go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon: Price, offers, specs

Both Xiaomi and Leica have together developed what they are calling a Summicron lens. In a joint statement, both companies claimed the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be the first-ever phone to offer “excellent optical capabilities” on wide-angle and telephoto lenses. In other words, Xiaomi and Leica have developed a camera system where not only the primary sensor but ultra-wide and telephoto sensors have a large aperture, a compact size, and a “high imaging performance over the entire focal length range.” Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro early access sale kicks off today on Amazon: Price, offers, and more

The latest Xiaomi 13 Pro, which also features Leica-tuned cameras, is already garnering rave reviews, some of them saying the special modes offer DSLR-level photography. Leica, which is an iconic German camera company, has not only enhanced the camera app but also fine-tuned the camera hardware on the Xiaomi 13 Pro to make it one of the best camera phones of this year by far. The upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra is likely to surpass those photography levels with what can be described as “the coming-of-age ceremony of mobile imaging.”

Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch details

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will debut in April and will be available in global markets in the coming months, the company said. That essentially means the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is likely to launch in India in the near future.

As for its specifications, the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra may feature a 6.7-inch E6 AMOLED LTPO display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It might be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. On the back of the phone, there may be four 50-megapixel cameras, including a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. You may get 90W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging on the phone.