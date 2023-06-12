Microsoft s PC Game Pass is coming to Nvidia GeForce Now

Microsoft, at its Xbox Games Showcase 2023 last night announced that it is bringing select PC Game Pass games to Nvidia’s cloud-based game streaming service, GeForce Now. While making the announcement, Xbox Wire Editor-in-Chief Joe Skrebels said that Game Pass members will soon be able to stream select PC games from the library through Nvidia GeForce NOW. Also Read - Microsoft updates Xbox Series S gaming console with more storage, new colour: Check details

With this announcement, Game Pass subscribers will be able to access select gaming titles on any device where they stream GeForce Now. This includes personal computers, Macs and even Chromebooks.

"This will enable the PC Game Pass catalog to be played on any device that GeForce NOW streams to, like low spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs, and more, and we'll be rolling this out in the months ahead," the Microsoft executive wrote in a blog post.

“We’re excited by our future – to grow the industry, bring great new first-party titles every year, give partners more ways to deliver and access games and offer multiple ways to play all of them, wherever our players want to play,” he added.

The announcement follows an announcement made by the company earlier this year wherein it had said that it had agreed to a 10-year partnership with Nvidia as a part of which it planned to bring Xbox PC games to Nvidia’s GeForce NOW cloud gaming service.

This partnership will help grow NVIDIA’s catalogue of titles to include games like Call of Duty, while giving developers more ways to offer streaming games. We are excited to offer gamers more ways to play the games they love,” Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer had said in a blog post at the time.

The deal aimed to placate the concerns expressed by UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) over Microsoft’s $69 billion buyout bid to purchase the company behind the famous Call of Duty” franchise, Activision Blizzard. CMA has opposed the deal since the beginning owing to the fact that it believes that the acquisition could hurt competition in the field.

While Microsoft has already filed an appeal with the CMA, now Activision Blizzard has been given permission to intervene in Microsoft’s legal battle with Britain’s anti-trust regulator over its decision to block the deal takeover. With this, Activision will also be able to make their case to the tribunal. The company is expected to be heard next month.

It is worth noting that US’ Federal Trade Commission has also blocked the deal.