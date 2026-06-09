WWDC 2026: Siri AI, iOS 27, Apple Intelligence and everything Apple announced

Apple used its WWDC 2026 keynote to put the spotlight on artificial intelligence, software updates, and a number of changes coming across its ecosystem. The company announced Siri AI, the next version of Apple Intelligence, new iOS 27 features, upgrades to Photos and Image Playground, improved parental controls, and several performance-focused enhancements. Also Read: WWDC 2026: Apple unveils macOS 27 Golden Gate - What's new for Mac users?

Here’s a detailed look at the biggest announcements from WWDC 2026. Also Read: HP OmniBook Ultra Review: A Premium AI Laptop That Gets Most Things Right

Siri AI gets a major overhaul

Siri AI was one of the headline announcements at WWDC 2026. Apple has rebuilt Siri and tied it more closely with Apple Intelligence. The company says the assistant can now handle more complicated requests, understand context better, and work across different apps more effectively than before. Also Read: WWDC 2026: iOS 27 skips the gimmicks and focuses on what iPhone users actually want

Users can still access Siri through the “Hey Siri” command or by pressing the power button. At the same time, iOS 27 brings a redesigned Siri interface. On iPhones with Dynamic Island, Siri interactions now appear at the top of the screen. Users can also swipe down from the middle of the display to bring up Siri AI and continue conversations in a chat-like interface.

Apple is also bringing a dedicated Siri app that acts as a central place for interactions with the assistant. Users can revisit previous conversations, ask follow-up questions, generate text and images, analyse files, and adjust how Siri sounds and responds.

Siri AI can work across apps, understand on-screen content, and perform actions based on what users are looking at. Apple says the feature will be available across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Vision Pro, CarPlay, and AirPods.

Apple Intelligence expands across apps

Apple also announced a major upgrade to Apple Intelligence, which now powers several system features.

In Safari, Apple Intelligence can organise tabs into categories, notify users about changes on websites, and even help create custom browser extensions through simple descriptions.

The Messages and Mail apps are getting AI-powered smart replies that can generate responses based on context. Calendar can now create or modify events using natural language commands.

Apple Intelligence is also coming to the Shortcuts app, Home app, Passwords app, and accessibility tools. The Passwords app can automatically strengthen weak credentials and update them on supported websites.

Apple also confirmed that the new Apple Intelligence architecture has been developed in collaboration with Google.

iOS 27 brings Liquid Glass improvements

Apple has refined its Liquid Glass design language in iOS 27.

The update introduces an opacity slider that allows users to control how transparent the interface appears. Apple has also redesigned app icons and adjusted visual elements to improve readability.

Beyond design changes, Apple claims iOS 27 delivers faster app launches, quicker AirDrop transfers, improved search performance, and faster loading across Mail, Photos, and Apple Music.

The company says iPhones as old as the iPhone 11 should also feel more responsive thanks to changes made to CPU scheduling.

Photos and Image Playground receive AI tools

Apple is bringing several new AI-powered editing features to Photos.

The updated Clean Up tool can remove objects more naturally while generating more realistic backgrounds. A new Extend feature allows users to expand photos beyond their original frame, while Reframe lets users adjust composition and perspective after capturing an image.

Image Playground is also receiving major upgrades. Users can now generate photorealistic images, create visuals from existing photos, edit images through text prompts, move or resize objects, and generate custom wallpapers.

Apple says all AI-generated or AI-edited images will include a SynthID watermark.

New parental controls and child safety features

Apple has expanded parental controls with a new Child Account system.

Parents can create age-appropriate accounts, control app access, manage contacts across Phone, FaceTime, and Messages, and set category-based screen time limits.

Children can request permission to access websites or download restricted apps, while parents get more detailed insights through an updated Screen Time dashboard.

Apple is also introducing additional setup options for children using an Apple Watch without having their own iPhone.

Availability

Developer betas for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27 are available now. Apple plans to roll out the stable versions later this year.

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Siri AI will initially launch in English and will support more languages later. Apple has also confirmed that Siri AI will not be available on iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 in the European Union at launch, though it will be supported on macOS, watchOS, and visionOS in the region.