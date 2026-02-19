What happened between OpenAI and Anthropic CEOs on AI Impact Summit stage?

A brief moment at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi caught more attention than expected. During a group photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other global tech leaders, Sam Altman and Dario Amodei stood next to each other as leaders joined hands on stage. Instead of linking hands, the two CEOs raised their fists. Also Read: Good news for students! Adobe makes Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly free in India

The moment lasted only a few seconds, but it quickly made its way online.

What happened on stage

Leaders gathered at the summit to sign commitments around responsible AI and then posed for a group photo. Most of the leaders on stage joined hands and raised them together. Altman and Amodei seemed to hesitate for a moment. Instead of holding hands, they raised their fists.

The exchange drew reactions on social media, with some calling it symbolic of the rivalry between their companies.

Both CEOs had earlier spoken at the summit. Amodei talked about rapid progress in AI and the need to think carefully about risks and safety. Altman, during his address, spoke about India’s fast pace in adopting AI and said the country is emerging as one of the largest markets for the technology.

A rivalry with history

The awkward moment cannot be seen in isolation. Amodei previously worked at OpenAI and served as Vice President of Research before leaving in 2020. In 2021, he co-founded Anthropic along with other former OpenAI researchers.

Over the years, the two companies have taken different paths. OpenAI has pushed ahead with scaling its models and bringing products like ChatGPT to a wider audience. Anthropic, which builds the Claude assistant, has repeatedly stressed safety and caution in how AI systems are developed and deployed.

Amodei has previously referred to differences in vision as the reason behind his exit from OpenAI. The competition between the two companies has at times played out in public, including through advertising and responses on social media.

More than just a photo

The moment on stage was brief, but it drew attention because of the history between the two leaders. Both companies are competing closely in the same space, working on advanced AI models and expanding their reach across enterprises and developers.

Many of today’s AI founders have worked together in the past. Even so, disagreements over direction and priorities have shaped new companies and rivalries. In that context, the decision not to hold hands stood out, even if it lasted only a few seconds.