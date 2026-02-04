Why China wants to phase out Tesla-style hidden door handles? Explained

China has introduced new vehicle safety rules that will effectively phase out hidden or flush-style door handles, a design popularised by Tesla and widely adopted by electric vehicle makers. The regulation has been issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and will require all passenger vehicles sold in the country to use mechanical door handles. Also Read: “Follow Indian law or exit”: Supreme Court warns WhatsApp and Meta over data use

What the new rule says

Under the new rule, car doors will need to be opened manually from the outside, even if the vehicle loses power or is involved in an accident. As a result, fully electronic or hidden door handles that depend on motors or power systems will no longer be allowed on new models. Also Read: OnePlus 15 Review - Is This The Most Powerful Android Flagship You Can Buy Right Now?

The rule will come into effect from January 1, 2027. Vehicles that are already approved for sale will be given additional time to comply, with a final deadline set for January 2029, according to MIIT. The requirement applies to all passenger vehicles sold in China, regardless of whether they are electric or petrol-powered. Also Read: Exclusive Interview: VinFast India CEO on EV Strategy, Manufacturing & Future Plans |

Why hidden door handles are being phased out

Flush door handles became common after Tesla introduced them on the Model S. Carmakers promoted the design for its cleaner look and small aerodynamic gains, and it was later adopted widely by electric vehicle brands, especially in China.

However, safety concerns have grown in recent years. Concerns around this design grew after several incidents, including a Tesla crash in the US where reports said the doors could not be opened after the car caught fire. In China, a separate incident involving a Xiaomi electric car also sparked debate after rescuers struggled to open the doors following a crash.

What safety experts have flagged

According to a report by TechNode, industry observers have pointed out several risks with fully hidden door handles. These include failure during electronic malfunctions, freezing in cold weather, and mechanical weakness in emergency situations.

To address this, the regulation requires carmakers to include a dedicated mechanical release. It also calls for clearer markings on interior door handles, so they are easier to find in low-visibility situations or during emergencies.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

What this means for carmakers

Chinese automakers have already started changing door-handle designs on upcoming models to meet the new requirement. While the rule applies only to China for now, the country’s position as the world’s largest electric vehicle market means the move could influence vehicle design choices elsewhere as well.