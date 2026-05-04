AI vs Doctors: Harvard Study shows 67% accuracy in emergency trials

AI isn’t just slowly entering as a helping friend in our day-to-day life, but proving its capabilities over humans in several areas. This time, it is healthcare. As per a new study from Harvard Medical School, AI models are now found to be outperforming human doctors in the early emergency room diagnosis. Also Read: Why goblins and gremlins suddenly showed up in ChatGPT replies

In the trials, the AI delivered the exact or a very close diagnosis in 67% of cases, compared to 50-55% accuracy recorded by doctors at the same stage. This was during initial triage, where available information is usually limited to basic details like symptoms, vitals, and short notes. That difference becomes even more interesting when you look at how the study was conducted. Also Read: Elon Musk reveals xAI relied on OpenAI models “partly” to train Grok

AI vs Doctors in an emergency situation: How the testing was done

According to the study, researchers analysed 76 emergency room patients. Two attending physicians and AI models were given the same real-time medical data. To keep things unbiased and real, the final diagnoses were evaluated by separate doctors who didn’t know whether the answers came from humans or AI. Also Read: India seeks access to Anthropic’s Mythos AI, but US hesitates to share: Here’s why

What did the study reveal?

The performance gap between the AI and doctors wasn’t just limited to one stage. The initial triage showed that AI reached 67%, which beats the doctors with 50-55% accuracy. With more data, AI even achieved 82% in accuracy in comparison to physicians with 70-79% in accuracy.

In terms of case-based analysis, AI scored around 89%, while doctors relying on traditional tools were closer to 34%. So basically, AI performed well when it comes to analysing structured data and quickly narrowing down possible conditions.

Stage / Scenario AI Accuracy Doctors’ Accuracy Initial Triage 67% 50–55% With More Patient Data 82% 70–79% Case-Based Analysis 89% ~34%

Will AI replace doctors?

Not really! And even researchers are clear about that. According to the study authors, this is more about AI becoming a support system rather than a replacement.

This is because healthcare decisions are not just about text or numbers. It is also about experience, human context, and patient behaviour, visual cues, and most importantly, experience, something that AI can’t fully tap… as of now!

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Plus, AI can also show errors. There are concerns regarding over-reliance and accountability too. If something goes wrong, the responsibility still sits with human professionals. Hence, instead of replacing doctors, AI seems to be more of a helping hand to reduce errors and improve speed.