WhatsApp settings allow users to choose between auto, best quality and data saver while sending media. The best quality configuration doesn’t allow users to send photos in their original quality and users have to resort to platforms such as Telegram to send photos in their original quality or are using the ‘Document’ option while uploading. Also Read - Court blocks sacking of content moderators, holds Meta liable

However, users might need not to resort to these measures in future as WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality so they will not have to worry about WhatsApp compressing them. Also Read - Meta unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset: But you probably can't but it yet

The feature is currently available to a few beta testers only and it is currently under development. Also Read - WhatsApp is bringing new Material You toggles to its UI design

How it will work

WhatsApp will place a new setting icon in the tool header, which can be accessed after selecting a photo for attachment. The new setting icon will be placed alongside the crop icon, and it will allow users to configure the quality of any photo before sending it.

This feature will help users to control the quality of photos before sending them and will make it possible for them to send photos in their original quality.

New crop toll for Windows

Meta owned WhatsApp is introducing a new feature for its Windows beta users that will let them crop their photos within the app. This feature is part of the drawing editor, which allows users to add stickers, text, and drawings to their photos.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will make it more convenient for users to edit their photos without using any external apps. It will also save their time and effort.

The crop feature for the drawing editor is not yet available for all beta users, but it will be gradually rolled out in the next few days, WABetaInfo reported.

In addition to this feature, WhatsApp also added another option for its Windows beta users in April. This option enables users to create polls that only allow one answer per person. This option can be found in the poll creator and can be used to limit the choices of other users who participate in the polls.

Meanwhile, a Russian court ordered WhatsApp to pay a fine of three million Roubles ($37,080) on June 1 for not deleting content that is banned in Russia. This is the first time WhatsApp has been penalised in Russia for this reason. WhatsApp’s owner Meta Platforms Inc was labelled as an “extremist” group by Moscow last year but has not faced any sanctions before for not removing forbidden information.