comscore
News

WhatsApp brings new crop tool for the drawing editor on desktop

Apps

The new tool will help users to crop their images within the app.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is adding a new crop tool for the drawing editor in Windows beta.
  • The tool allows users to crop images within the app, thus saving time.
  • WhatsApp is also working on more similar features, behind the scenes.
whatsapp (5)

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new crop tool for the drawing editor in Windows beta. Also Read - WhatsApp on iPad in companion mode coming soon, here's how it will look

The new tool will help users to crop their images within the app itself, making it easier for them to edit media, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - Redesigned WhatsApp settings menu with new shortcuts coming soon

Also, it will help users to save time. Also Read - WhatsApp banned over 74 lakh accounts in India in April

Before this feature, users had to use external image editing tools to crop their photos before sharing them.

However now, with the built-in crop tool, users don’t have to leave the WhatsApp interface to crop their images.

The crop tool for the drawing editor is currently available for some beta testers, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, in April this year, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a feature on Windows beta which disables multiple answers within polls.

This option is available within the poll creator and allows users to force other people to select only one answer.

IANS

  • Published Date: June 6, 2023 5:11 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google rolls out passkeys for Workspace customers: Here's how to allow users to skip password

Microsoft Edge now supports Workspaces to help organise tabs and links

Google rolls out smart compose feature for Google Chat users on web: Here's how it will help users

iOS 17 support list: Check all eligible iPhones

Realme announced early access sale for upcoming Realme 11 Pro 5G series: Check offers and availability here

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

How Apple has been preparing for launch of its MR headset for years

Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global