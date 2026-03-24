India to train 15000 creators in AI: Collaboration with Google and YouTube

India is growing toward taking big steps in artificial intelligence. The Indian government is bringing new partnerships with tech giants to enhance AI in the country. Recently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Google, and YouTube have partnered together to train 15,000 creators in artificial intelligence. The main goal of this partnership is simple- to make people learn how to use AI tools in real-world scenarios. Also Read: Google personal intelligence now available for free users, but there's a limitation

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Partnership with Google and YouTube

The artificial intelligence is increasing at a breakneck speed in the country and it is already changing how videos, content, and images are made. Several creators in India have access to tools, however, they don’t know how to use them properly. With the help of this partnership and programme, it will offer structured training rather than basic learning. Also Read: Google’s Gemini 3.1 Pro takes aim at GPT-5 and Claude Opus 4.6: What’s new in the AI model?

The goal is to improve AI usage in various fields, like animation, gaming, and digital content. Creators will be able to produce higher quality work with better training in AI. In addition, they can also reach more people online with AI. Also Read: Big win for India! OpenAI to open new offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru in 2026

Two Phase Training

The initiative will run in two phases:

The first phase will focus on basic AI knowledge, wherein all selected participants will get access to learning courses. They will also receive certificates. This is the primary stage where creators will understand how AI works and how it can be used in content generation and creation.

The second phase will be more practical, and hence, it will include several processes, like training, real project, and platform based learning. Under this phase, creators will try to learn storytelling and use advanced AI tools. Furthermore, they will also learn how to grow on platforms like YouTube. Training will be offered in online as well as offline structure across major creative cities.

Role of IICT in AI Partnership

The AI programme will be lead by the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies across the country. The institute will manage execution, training structure, and planning on how to make creators learn about AI. Not only this, the institute has worked closely with Google and YouTube to design a course that matches industry needs.

India’s Creative Economy Gets a Boost

India has a vast number of digital creators, but their quality and income levels are not same for everyone. With the help of proper AI training, they will be able to improve their work and compete globally.

The initiative is also helpful in terms of supporting India’s larger goal of growing digital economy. Better skilled creators can now produce high-quality content to attract global audiences and increase their earnings.

Future Ready Content Creation

The programme is one of the best examples of how we witness a major shift from basic awareness to real skill building. Rather than just talking about AI, the country is now focusing on using it effectively. If applied well, it can change how content is created in India.

FAQs

FAQs

Why Ministry of Information and Broadcasting collaborated with YouTube and Google?

They collaborated to train 15,000 creators in AI.

Who can join?

Creators and media professionals.

Is it free?

Yes, you can get scholarships.

What will creators learn?

AI tools and content creation.

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How many phases it involves?

Two phases.