OnePlus India CEO resigns amid company's shut down rumours in global countries

OnePlus is going through a rollercoaster ride! On one side, the brand is launching a new device (OnePlus 15T), on the other hand, the rumours about the company’s shutdown or shrinking in global markets except China are building strongly, and now, OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu is said to have stepped down from his role. Also Read: OnePlus shutting down in India, US, UK, EU, China? Know the TRUTH

The news came first via The Economic Times, an unnamed industry executive revealed that Liu is serving his notice period at OnePlus India, and it is expected to end on March 31. It is further stated that the CEO will return to China. Also Read: OnePlus 15T specs, price, processor leaks ahead of China launch

The company has confirmed the exit to Gadgets360, suggesting that Liu is moving on to pursue “personal passions.” According to the company, India operations will continue as usual, with no disruption to its local strategy. There are also indications that Liu may move back to China and take on a different role within the larger Oppo ecosystem, which now includes brands like Realme and OnePlus under a more integrated structure. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6: What leaks reveal about battery, specs and launch

That means product launches, retail presence, and after-sales services are expected to carry on without immediate changes. However, there is still no clarity on who will take over as the next Indian head.

What could be the reason behind it?

While OnePlus says that the resignation of the Indian CEO is due to personal reasons, but we can’t ignore that the news came at a very crucial time. Reports around team restructuring, layoffs, and possible market exits in some regions have already been circulating. Even in India, the leaks have suggested that the focus will shift towards non-flagship models.

Second, even Oppo is focusing on flagship and premium devices in India. While nothing is confirmed, but it seems like the parent company, BBK Electronics, is trying to focus on Oppo even in India with flagship devices, while keeping the mid-range for the OnePlus.

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How will it affect you?

For users, nothing changes immediately. OnePlus devices, support services, and upcoming launches are expected to continue. But at the leadership level, this is a transition phase. Until a new India CEO is announced and the restructuring settles, the direction of the brand in the country may take some time to become clearer.