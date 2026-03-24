OnePlus 15T launched with 7,500mAh battery, 50MP dual cameras in China: Check price here

OnePlus has launched its latest flagship, the OnePlus 15T, in China, which joins the brand’s premium lineup and brings a mix of performance-focused features along with a noticeable upgrade in battery capacity. While the global launch is not confirmed yet, the phone is already being seen as a potential India-bound device, considering OnePlus’ recent trends. Also Read: OnePlus India CEO resigns amid company's shut down rumours in global countries

OnePlus 15T price and availability

The OnePlus 15T comes in multiple storage variants. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage starts at CNY 4,299 (around Rs 58,000). Other variants go up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, priced at CNY 5,699 (around Rs 78,000). Also Read: OnePlus shutting down in India, US, UK, EU, China? Know the TRUTH

The smartphone is available in three colour options – Healing White Chocolate, Pure Cocoa, and Relaxing Matcha. Sales in China begin on March 25. Also Read: OnePlus 15T specs, price, processor leaks ahead of China launch

OnePlus 15T specifications and features

The OnePlus 15T features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. On the software side, the phone runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

For photography, it features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera along with a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom. While the selfies are taken care of by a 16MP front camera. Interestingly, it also supports 8K video recording.

One of the biggest upgrades here is the battery, as the OnePlus 15T packs a 7,500mAh battery. OnePlus claims it can offer up to 22.8 hours of online video playback on a single charge. It also supports 100W fast wired charging and a 50W wireless charging option. You don’t have to worry about dust or water splashes as it gets IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings.

Quick Specs:

Display: 6.32-inch AMOLED, 165Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset,

Battery and charging: 7,500mAh, 100W

Cameras: 50MP + 50MP

Selfie Camera: 16MP

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Software: ColorOS 16 based on Android 16