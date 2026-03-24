Is KYC verification becoming mandatory for social media users in India?

Online platforms are used by millions of people worldwide every day, including social media, gaming, and dating, which are some of the most common ones. With this growth, the risk of fraud, online scams, and cyber fraud also increases. To address this issue, a parliamentary panel has suggested new steps to improve the safety for users, especially for women and minors. Also Read: How E-Governance and digital tools simplify ration card complaints across India

KYC Verification

In a new report, a panel has recommended KYC-based user verifications across all social media platforms. This means, if you want to continue using social media platforms, you need to submit official identity documents. The main aim of this verification is to reduce fake profiles and anonymous misuse. Also Read: Is Your Phone Tracking You? What Apps Like Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Amazon Collect And How To Stop It

Fake identities are one of the biggest challenges these days as they lead to several online crimes. These crimes include harassment, impersonation, and scams. With the introduction of KYV verifications, the accounts will be verified and it will become easier to track users and reduce digital fraud and scams.

Age Checks for Minors

Furthermore, the proposal also highlights the safety for minors and suggested that the government should have strict age verifications system. This will help prevent minors from viewing harmful and inappropriate content online.

In addition, the panel also proposed repeated verifications over time and if any account is reported often then it may be marked and monitored closely.

Cybercrime Concerns

Cases like trolling, identity theft, cyberstalking, and more are increasing everyday and most of the time these are linked with anonymous accounts. The panel believes that if we have stronger rules then we can help control such issues.

By linking accounts to real identities, users may act more responsibly. This could reduce misuse across platforms.

KYC Rules Comes with Privacy Concern

While safety is one of the main goals, there are other privacy concerns too. Sharing personal data increases risks such as misuse or data leaks. Many experts believe that KYC verification could affect user privacy, and hence it is related to information breach and data vulnerability. Another concern is that not all users have access to official documents, and it will limit access for some people.

What’s Ahead

These are just recommendations and there is no introduction of final rules. If the government decides to take further steps, then users might see major changes on how they access apps.

FAQs

What rules are suggested by parliamentary panel?

The parliamentary panel suggested to introduce KYC verifications and age verification for minors.

Why these rules are suggested?

To reduce fake profiles and protect minors and reduce cyber crimes.

Can data leaks be prevented?

Strong passwords and security systems can reduce risk.

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Who is affected by data leaks?

Anyone whose personal data is stored online.