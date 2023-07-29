What is NASA+, NASA's new on-demand streaming service

NASA has just announced the NASA+ streaming service. This will be a free application from NASA, and users can learn more about space exploration, watch videos, and get news and updates about NASA’s work, all in one place.

Other than the streaming service, the administration is also rolling out a new website for beta testing. and an update to the NASA app. “We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform,” said Marc Etkind, associate administrator, Office of Communications, NASA Headquarters.

NASA+: What will it do for you?

According to the official release, the authority sees NASA+ app as an “ever-expanding yet consolidated homebase for information about the agency’s missions and research, climate data, Artemis updates, and more. The updated nasa.gov and science.nasa.gov websites will provide a connected, topic-driven experience, with a common search engine, integrated navigation, and optimized publishing capabilities in a modernized and secure set of web tools”.

As informative and helpful as it can be for enthusiasts and professionals alike, the service will be entirely free to use. The official trailer also says there’s no subscription needed to access the upcoming app, or the beta site, that is already live.

The official release also says that users will get access to the authority’s Emmy Award-winning live coverage. They can also know all about NASA’s missions through collections of original video series, including a handful of new series launching with the streaming service.

App availability

There’s no release date set for the NASA+ app for now, but the official site says it’ll be coming out this summer. The service will be available from the NASA App on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices; streaming media players such as, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV; and on the web across desktop and mobile devices.