What is El Niño and why is it heating up the planet again?

You probably have heard the term “El Niño” quite often. From heatwave alerts across India to unusual floods in parts of the US, climate experts believe the warming Pacific Ocean may once again be reshaping weather patterns across the planet. Also Read: Work from Moon? NASA now wants to build a Moon base for astronauts

And this is not just another seasonal weather event. As per a National Geographic report, scientists are warning that this year’s El Niño could grow into a very strong one, potentially affecting rainfall, farming, water supply, food prices, and even daily life in several countries. Also Read: What protects Earth From solar radiation? Scientists are sending a mission to find out

So, what exactly is El Niño, and why does the world become nervous every time it returns? Know all about it here. Also Read: IMD’s new AI monsoon platform wants to predict rain more precisely; Here's how

What exactly is El Niño?

In simple words, know that El Niño is a climate phenomenon that happens every few years when the central and eastern Pacific Ocean becomes warmer than normal. In general, strong trade winds help push warm water across the Pacific and maintain a balance in global weather systems. But during El Niño, those winds weaken. As a result, warm water starts building up in the Pacific Ocean and changes atmospheric circulation patterns across the globe.

In simple words, the ocean’s “fever” starts affecting the weather almost everywhere. Some regions receive less rainfall and face drought conditions. Others experience heavy rainfall, floods, and stronger storms.

El Niño: Why does it matter so much for India

For India, El Niño often becomes a serious concern because of its impact on the monsoon season. India receives a major portion of its yearly rainfall between June and September. Agriculture, water supply, reservoirs, and even electricity generation depend heavily on these rains.

During many El Niño years, monsoon rainfall weakens. Meteorological agencies are already closely monitoring Pacific Ocean temperatures because forecasts suggest rainfall may remain below average this season.

But interestingly, El Niño does not always simply mean “less rain.” Scientists say rainfall patterns can become more unpredictable. That means some regions may witness long dry spells, while others suddenly receive intense downpours causing floods or landslides.

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And the impact goes far beyond uncomfortable summer temperatures. A stronger El Niño can lead to more intense heatwaves, water shortages, poor crop production, rising food prices, wildfires and droughts in some regions, and flooding in others. Farmers often struggle because the uncertainty makes planning difficult. Climate experts also warn that reservoirs may dry faster during extreme summers, increasing pressure on both drinking water and electricity demand.