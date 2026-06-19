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Father's Day 2026: 8 tech gifts that can make your dad's life easier

Finding the right Father's Day gift isn't always easy. If your dad enjoys technology or simply appreciates practical tools, these 10 gadgets can help with entertainment, health tracking, reading, smart home control, and everyday convenience.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Jun 19, 2026, 07:16 PM (IST)

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Omron Smart BP Monitor,zoom icon
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Omron Smart BP Monitor

The Omron Smart BP Monitor is priced at Rs 4,799 and is a fully automatic upper-arm blood pressure monitor. It is clinically validated and includes AFib detection to help identify irregular heart rhythm patterns. The device supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing readings to be synced with a smartphone app. It features a dual display that can compare current and previous measurements. Omron also includes its IntelliWrap cuff technology for accurate readings regardless of cuff positioning.

_Haier H5E Series 108cm (43)zoom icon
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Xiaomi 138 cm 55 inches

The Xiaomi 55-inch Smart Quantum MagiQ S Mini LED Google TV is priced at Rs 51,999 and features a 4K UHD resolution display. It uses Mini LED technology for improved brightness, contrast, and picture quality. The TV runs on Google TV, providing access to popular streaming apps and personalized content recommendations. It supports voice controls through Google Assistant and offers smart connectivity options. The large 55-inch screen is suitable for movies, sports, gaming, and everyday entertainment.

Apple AirTag _______zoom icon
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Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag is priced at Rs 3,790 and is designed to help users locate everyday items such as keys, bags, and wallets. It works with Apple's Find My network and supports Precision Finding on compatible iPhone models. Users can play a sound on the AirTag to help locate nearby items. The device also allows item locations to be shared with family members or trusted contacts. Its compact design makes it easy to attach to personal belongings for tracking.

All-new Amazon Kindlezoom icon
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All new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The all-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is priced at Rs 16,999 and comes with 16GB of internal storage. It features a new 7-inch glare-free display designed for comfortable reading indoors and outdoors. Amazon says this is its fastest Kindle yet, offering quicker page turns and smoother navigation. The device provides weeks of battery life on a single charge, depending on usage. It supports access to a large library of e-books and includes adjustable lighting for reading in different environments.

_Samsung Galaxy Watch8zoom icon
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Samsung Galaxy Watch8

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 is priced at Rs 20,499 and features a 40mm case with Bluetooth connectivity. It is powered by a 3nm processor and supports Dual GPS for improved location tracking. The smartwatch comes with Sapphire Glass protection, an Armor Aluminum body, and is rated IP68 and 5ATM for water and dust resistance. It offers health features such as blood pressure monitoring, ECG, irregular heart rhythm notifications, vascular load tracking, and an antioxidant index. The watch is designed for fitness tracking, health monitoring, and everyday smartwatch use.

Amazon Echo Show 8zoom icon
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Amazon Echo Show 8

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is priced at Rs 23,999 and features an 8.7-inch HD display. It comes with Alexa support for voice commands, smart home controls, and everyday tasks. The device includes dual speakers with enhanced bass and spatial audio for media playback. It also features a 13MP camera for video calls and supports Bluetooth connectivity. The latest model has a refreshed design and can be used to control compatible smart home devices.

Xiaomi Power Bank 4i (1)zoom icon
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Xiaomi Power Bank

The Xiaomi Power Bank 4i is priced at Rs 2,014 and comes with a 20,000mAh battery capacity. It supports 33W fast charging with Power Delivery (PD) technology for compatible devices. The power bank features Type-C input and output ports along with triple output ports for charging multiple devices at once. It works with Android smartphones, iPhones, tablets, earbuds, and smartwatches. Xiaomi has also included a 12-layer protection system for enhanced charging safety.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Pluszoom icon
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Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is priced at Rs 6,499 and supports 4K streaming with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. It comes with Alexa Voice Search, allowing users to search content and control playback using voice commands. The streaming device supports Wi-Fi 6 for faster and more stable connectivity. It offers access to popular streaming apps, live TV, and thousands of movies and shows. The compact device plugs directly into a TV's HDMI port and is easy to set up.