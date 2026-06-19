Father's Day 2026: 8 tech gifts that can make your dad's life easier

Samsung Galaxy Watch8
The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 is priced at Rs 20,499 and features a 40mm case with Bluetooth connectivity. It is powered by a 3nm processor and supports Dual GPS for improved location tracking. The smartwatch comes with Sapphire Glass protection, an Armor Aluminum body, and is rated IP68 and 5ATM for water and dust resistance. It offers health features such as blood pressure monitoring, ECG, irregular heart rhythm notifications, vascular load tracking, and an antioxidant index. The watch is designed for fitness tracking, health monitoring, and everyday smartwatch use.