What is Jio AI Call Agent? Here's everything Reliance announced

Reliance Jio is making a big push into artificial intelligence, and one of the most interesting announcements from the company’s latest AGM is the new Jio AI Call Agent. Unlike most AI assistants that require a separate app, Jio’s solution is designed to work directly through the telecom network. Also Read: Airtel rolls out One Airtel service to combine mobile, WiFi and DTH into a single bill

In simple terms, it is an AI assistant that can join your phone calls, take notes, create summaries, and even complete certain tasks without forcing you to switch between multiple apps. Also Read: Reliance Jio Rs 749 postpaid plan bundles Netflix Basic, Prime Lite and JioHotstar subscriptions

Here’s everything you need to know. Also Read: Most Affordable Jio plan to watch IPL 2026

What is Jio AI Call Agent?

Jio AI Call Agent is an AI-powered assistant that works during phone calls. The company says users can activate it simply by saying “Hey Jio” while they are on a call. Once activated, the AI assistant can listen to the conversation with the user’s permission and assist in various tasks. Since it is integrated directly into the Jio network, users won’t need to download any additional application or buy a separate recording device.

Jio describes it as a digital concierge that can assist users throughout a call whenever needed.

What can Jio AI Call Agent do?

One of the biggest features is real-time call transcription. The AI assistant can convert conversations into text and automatically generate notes.

It can also create call summaries, action points, reminders, and follow-up tasks after a conversation ends. This could be useful during office meetings, client discussions, or conference calls where taking notes manually can be difficult. Jio says the assistant will support multiple Indian languages as well.

The AI assistant is also designed to work during group calls. According to the company, it can identify up to 10 different speakers during a conference call and prepare transcripts accordingly. If someone important is missing from the discussion, users can even ask the AI assistant to add them to the ongoing call. This means users may no longer have to manually dial participants one by one during conference calls.

Apart from note-taking, Jio is positioning the AI Call Agent as a task assistant. During a call, users can ask the AI to book a cab, order food, reserve a restaurant table, or schedule a meeting. The idea is to complete these actions without leaving the call or opening multiple apps.

For example, if you are discussing dinner plans with friends, you could ask the AI to reserve a table while the conversation continues.

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When will it be available?

Jio says the AI Call Agent will roll out to its subscribers later this year. The company has not revealed an exact launch date yet. It is also unclear whether the feature will be available for free or as part of a premium offering.