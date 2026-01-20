Using a TP-Link router? CERT-In says update it now to avoid this issue

If you are using a Wi-Fi router, then this warning from India’s national nodal agency for cybersecurity is a must to check. The CERT-In has flagged serious security issues in TP-Link routers, which are high-risk issues, and you must act on this immediately. If you use a TP-Link Archer router at home or work, this is one advisory worth checking carefully. Also Read: Hidden Wi-Fi Settings You Should Change Right Now

According to CERT-In’s latest vulnerability note, multiple security flaws have been found in select TP-Link Archer-series routers. These flaws could allow attackers to remotely interfere with how the router works. How can it affect you? Also Read: Govt Seeks Clarification From Apple As ‘Mercenary’ Spyware Threat Alerts Reach Users In India

The advisory further explained that the attackers can delete critical files on the router or even cause a denial-of-service (DoS) attack. It can even cause repeated crashes or even potentially interfere with normal internet access. In simple terms, this could either break your router’s functionality or knock your internet offline altogether. CERT-In has classified the issue as high risk, which means it has the potential to cause real disruption if exploited.

Which TP-Link routers are affected?

The alert specifically names two router models and their vulnerable firmware versions:

TP-Link Archer BE400 V1 running firmware version 1.1.0 build 20250710 and older

TP-Link Archer AXE75 v1.6 running firmware versions earlier than build 20250107

If your router matches any of these combinations, it falls under the affected category. Since these routers are widely used across homes and organisations for 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and even 6GHz networks, the impact could range from a single home connection going down to business networks facing interruptions.

What should you do right now?

CERT-In strongly recommends updating the router firmware as soon as possible. TP-Link has already released fixes through its official support channels.

Apart from updating, you should also disable remote management if it’s not required and make sure to regularly check for firmware updates.