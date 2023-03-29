comscore Major changes in UPI transactions from April 1: Check details here
News

UPI transactions over Rs 2,000 will be charged at 1.1 percent starting April 1

News

National Payments Corporation of India is making major changes to UPI transactions in India. Here is everything that is changing.

Highlights

  • NPCI is making major changes to UPI transactions in India.
  • UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will be charged at 1.1 percent.
  • This change will come into effect on April 1, 2023.
UPI Payment

UPI payments in India are set to go under a major change starting April 1, 2023. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in a recent circular said that it will be charging all UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 at 1.1 percent starting April 1. Also Read - Paytm Wallet is now acceptable on all UPI QRs

“Interchange at the rate of 1.1 percent of the transaction value/amount (using prepaid payment instruments, or PPI) shall apply to payments made to all online merchants, large merchants and small offline merchants having transaction value/amount greater than Rs 2,000,” NPCI wrote in a recent circular, as reported by The Economic Times. Also Read - Paytm wins regulator extension for payment aggregator licence application

Who will be charged?

While that is true, not all UPI transactions will be charged at 1.1. The organisation has set some conditions under which this fee on UPI transactions will be charged. According to the circular, a Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) fees will be applied to all merchant transactions made via UPI above Rs 2,000. In other words, merchants who accept a payment of Rs 2,000 or above via PPI such as mobile wallets like Amazon Pay, Google Pay or Paytm, or gift cards will have to pay the fee. Also Read - How to check bank account balance on Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm

On the other hand, the PPI issuer, companies such as Amazon Pay or Paytm, will have to pay 15 bps as an advanced wallet loading service charge to the remitter bank (or the bank that is attached to the wallet) for loading transaction values that are greater than Rs 2,000.

However, this charge will not be application on peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions. This means that you or your friend will not have to pay this charge if you decide to split the bill and pay later. Also, peer-to-merchants (P2M) transactions between a bank account and a PPI wallet will also not be charged under the new regime.

Not all UPI transactions will be charged at 1.1 percent

According to a report by 91Mobiles, not all transactions above Rs 2,000 will be charged at 1.1 percent. Instead, it will be used as the upper limit for charging UPI transactions and the overall charge will vary between 0.5 percent to 1.1 percent. The report says that fuel purchases will be charged at 0.5 percent, while the UPI transactions made for insurance and mutual funds will be charged at 1 percent. Similarly, UPI transactions for telecom bills, post office purchases and education will be charged at 0.7 percent, and purchases made at supermarket will be charged at 0.9 percent.

While these changes will come into effect next month, NPCI will review the charges on or before September 30, 2023.

  • Published Date: March 29, 2023 12:35 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Major changes in UPI transactions from April 1: Check details here

Apple Pay Later launched, sanctions loans to iPhone users

Apple contribution to 'Make in India' smartphone reaches 25% in value terms

Best Air Purifiers for home from Dyson, Mi, Honeywell and more

Best Air Purifiers for home from Dyson, Mi, Honeywell and more

Snap AR's Joe Darko Interviewed: 8 questions answered

Twitter Blue Subscriptions Roll Out Globally For $7 A Month - Watch Video

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Debuts In India With 6,000mAh Battery - Watch Video

Uber Announces New Features To Make Airport Rides Easy - Watch Video

UPI LITE is not an alternative, but an add-on to UPI: Paytm executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Oxbotica and Google Cloud collaborate to scale up autonomous software

Tech Updates/ launch

Oxbotica and Google Cloud collaborate to scale up autonomous software
Arc the new innovative browser is coming to iPhone

Tech Updates/ launch

Arc the new innovative browser is coming to iPhone
iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?

Tech Updates/ launch

iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?
Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users