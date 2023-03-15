Homegrown Paytm Payments Bank on Wednesday announced it now has over 2 million users on Paytm UPI Lite. The Bank recorded over half a million daily transactions for Paytm UPI Lite through the Paytm app, it said in a statement. Also Read - Paytm Payments Bank users can now pay using UPI Lite

"We have seen great adoption of Paytm UPI Lite, having crossed the milestone mark of over 2 million users within a short span of time," said a Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson.

"With Paytm UPI, we bring lightning-fast payments that never fail, powered by the latest UPI Lite technology and the security of Paytm Payments Bank," the spokesperson added.

2 million strong 💪 Paytm UPI LITE has become the go-to choice for over 2 million users! Switch to Paytm and activate UPI LITE for lightning-fast payments that never fail#PaytmSeUPI #UPILITEhttps://t.co/chSrs8LJre — Paytm (@Paytm) March 15, 2023

Paytm UPI Lite brings single-click payments that never fail, even when banks have success rate issues during peak transaction hours.

Once loaded, UPI Lite allows a user to do instant payments of up to Rs 200, making the entire experience seamless. A maximum of Rs 2,000 can be added twice in a day to UPI Lite, making the cumulative daily usage up to Rs 4,000.

Paytm UPI is powered by the latest UPI Lite Technology for successful payments, and offers three-level bank-grade security.

Additionally, payments made using UPI Lite will not be shown in the passbook, offering an uncluttered bank statement for the user. It records only a single entry when adding money to UPI Lite balance.

“As the first payments bank to launch UPI Lite, the Bank continues in its tradition of building technology-led innovative solutions for its users, revolutionising everyday transactions,” it said.

–IANS