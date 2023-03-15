comscore Paytm UPI Lite records over 2 million users and more than half a million transactions
News

Paytm UPI Lite has over 2 miliion users and witnesses more than half a million daily transactions

Apps

A maximum of Rs 2,000 can be added twice in a day to UPI Lite, making the cumulative daily usage up to Rs 4,000.

Highlights

  • A maximum of Rs 2,000 can be added twice in a day to UPI Lite, making the cumulative daily usage up to Rs 4,000.
  • UPI Lite allows a user to do instant payments of up to Rs 200, making the entire experience seamless.
  • The Bank recorded over half a million daily transactions for Paytm UPI Lite through the Paytm app.
Untitled design - 2023-03-15T143529.982

Homegrown Paytm Payments Bank on Wednesday announced it now has over 2 million users on Paytm UPI Lite. The Bank recorded over half a million daily transactions for Paytm UPI Lite through the Paytm app, it said in a statement. Also Read - Paytm Payments Bank users can now pay using UPI Lite

“We have seen great adoption of Paytm UPI Lite, having crossed the milestone mark of over 2 million users within a short span of time,” said a Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson. Also Read - How to register for and use UPI Lite on Paytm Android app

“With Paytm UPI, we bring lightning-fast payments that never fail, powered by the latest UPI Lite technology and the security of Paytm Payments Bank,” the spokesperson added. Also Read - Paytm launches UPI Lite for faster transactions: How to use

Paytm UPI Lite brings single-click payments that never fail, even when banks have success rate issues during peak transaction hours.

Once loaded, UPI Lite allows a user to do instant payments of up to Rs 200, making the entire experience seamless. A maximum of Rs 2,000 can be added twice in a day to UPI Lite, making the cumulative daily usage up to Rs 4,000.

Paytm UPI is powered by the latest UPI Lite Technology for successful payments, and offers three-level bank-grade security.

Additionally, payments made using UPI Lite will not be shown in the passbook, offering an uncluttered bank statement for the user. It records only a single entry when adding money to UPI Lite balance.

“As the first payments bank to launch UPI Lite, the Bank continues in its tradition of building technology-led innovative solutions for its users, revolutionising everyday transactions,” it said.

–IANS

  • Published Date: March 15, 2023 4:06 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

What Mark Zuckerberg said as Meta cut 10,000 jobs

BlackBerry has new announcement for India, but not related to phones

Microsoft to add multi-factor authentication capabilities to Outlook app

BGMI maker Krafton launches new mobile game Road to Valor: Empires in India

Duolingo Max announced with new AI features built atop GPT 4

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features
Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year

Tech Updates/ launch

Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year
OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model

Tech Updates/ launch

OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model