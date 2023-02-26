comscore MediaTek to integrate Nvidia AI GPUs in its flagship chips: Report
Upcoming MediaTek flagship mobile chips may come with Nvidia's AI GPUs

Nvidia GPU-integrated MediaTek GPUs may arrive in 2024.

  • MediaTek could soon integrate Nvidia's AI GPUs in higher-end mobile chips.
  • MediaTek chips with Nvidia AI GPUs could arrive next year.
  • With this partnership, MediaTek will have an edge that could further help it in dominating the premium market.
Chipmaker MediaTek will reportedly integrate Nvidia’s artificial intelligence (AI) graphics processing units (GPUs) in its upcoming 2024 flagship system-on-chips (SoCs). Also Read - Microsoft, Nvidia sign 10-yr deal to bring Xbox PC games to GeForce Now

This would be a big step for Nvidia because it would show that established desktop GPU designs can also be ported to smartphone SoCs, reports Gizmochina. Also Read - Microsoft is bringing Xbox games to Nvidia’s GeForce Now to placate regulators

The new strategy adopted by Nvidia intends to increase AI computational power while aiding in the company’s financial recovery.

It would also be beneficial for MediaTek to incorporate Nvidia GPUs into its SoCs because Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 currently outperforms MediaTek’s SoCs in terms of AI capabilities.

MediaTek might be able to dominate the premium market and increase the appeal of its SoCs to smartphone manufacturers if it can outperform Qualcomm even slightly, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, MediaTek had said that it will be demonstrating its innovative 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) technology that brings two-way satellite communications to smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which will take place from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain.

— IANS

  • Published Date: February 26, 2023 5:40 PM IST
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video
How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?