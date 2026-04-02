End of AI videos for children on YouTube and YouTube Kids? Here is what parents said to Sundar Pichai

We might still have been a TV generation when our parents used to scold us for watching it a little too much. But today’s generation of kids is more inclined towards YouTube. But the real issue is the AI-generated videos which are targeting kids. And this concern is not limited to your home; it is worldwide. Also Read: How to move your Apple Music playlists to YouTube Music in minutes

A large group of experts and organisations has now raised questions about this trend, asking Google to take stricter action. Now, it has been raised to Sundar Pichai via a written letter organized by Fairplay, which mentions the serious concern about the AI-generated videos on YouTube and YouTube Kids. Also Read: YouTube comes to Android Auto, but not in the way you expect

Why parents and experts are worried

Letter says that at first glance, these AI videos look harmless with colourful animations, catchy music, simple stories, and even the mimics of the famous cartoons. But experts say there’s more going on underneath. Also Read: How to get YouTube Premium free for 2 months: Check quick steps

They call it “AI Slop” which is said to harm children’s development by blurring the lines between their sense of reality. It also overwhelms their learning process and tries to grab their attention.

There’s also a bigger concern around screen time. Many believe this content is attracting kids deeper into digital consumption. Some experts have even described it as an “uncontrolled experiment” on children, where the long-term impact isn’t fully understood yet.

Reports suggest that a noticeable portion of recommended content after popular kids’ videos now includes such AI-generated clips. There are also concerns that some of these videos are being presented as “educational,” even when the information may not be accurate.

YouTube’s take

It must be noted that YouTube hasn’t ignored the issue completely. The platform says it already has some checks in place. For example, YouTube flags AI-generated content as needing to be disclosed, YouTube Kids limits content to selected channels, and systems are in place to reduce spam-like videos.

However, critics feel that these steps are not enough, especially when algorithm recommendations continue to push such content to younger audiences.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Interestingly, this backlash comes at a time when Google has also invested in AI-based content creation for kids. That move has raised eyebrows, as it seems to go against the concerns being raised by experts. It also adds to the ongoing debate around whether platforms are prioritising engagement over well-being.