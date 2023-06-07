comscore
Twitter ups perks for Twitter Blue subscribers: Here's what's new

Twitter has been adding new features for its Blue subscribers since past couple of months. Today it made a change, making Blue a more lucrative offering.

Highlights

  • Twitter has rolled out an update for Blue subscribers.
  • Twitter had increased the time limit for editing tweets.
  • Time limit for editing tweet now stands at one hour.
Twitter has had a busy time ever since Elon Musk took over the company last year. Besides the organisational changes, the company has been busy adding new features and functionalities to its Twitter Blue subscription service, making it a lucrative proposition for all users. Now, in another such move, the company has announced that it is making changes to the feature that lets users make changes to their Tweets after sharing them. Also Read - Linda Yaccarino to take over as new Twitter CEO

Twitter, via an update on its official Twitter Blue handle said that now subscribers have up to one hour to edit their Tweets. Also Read - Twitter's trust and safety Ella Irwin head quits: Here's what happened

The company has also updated its Twitter Blue support page to dive deeper into the details of this update. “This highly requested feature gives you a one-hour window to make a limited number of changes to published Tweets. Use it to make updates, tag someone, or reorder the media you attached,” Twitter wrote in an update on the Twitter Blue support page. Also Read - Twitter starts testing Community Notes for Images: What it does, how it will benefit users

However, the feature comes with one big caveat.

As of now, Twitter Blue subscribers can only edit their original tweets and Quote Tweets. They cannot make changes to their replies. Now, that might change in future, but for now, users can make changes only to their original Tweets.

Interestingly, the update comes shortly after Musk last month announced that Twitter Blue subscribers could share videos that are up to two-hours long or 8GB in size with the video quality being capped at 1080p on the platform. Earlier, this limit was capped at one hour or 4GB for Twitter Blue subscribers.

In addition to this, the company has also increased the character limit for Blue subscribers from 280 characters to 10,000 characters and added the ability to customise the fonts of tweets with bold and italic formatting. In the recent time, Twitter has also restricted the access to text message or SMS-based method of two-factor authentication to Twitter Blue subscribers only.

All of these features follow the company’s announcement of making Twitter Blue available in markets around the globe, including in India.

Twitter Blue India pricing details

As far as pricing is concerned, Twitter Blue monthly charges for iOS and Android users stands at Rs 900, while yearly charges stand at Rs 9,400. On the other hand, monthly charges on web stand at Rs 650, and the yearly charges stand at Rs 6,800.

  • Published Date: June 7, 2023 11:38 AM IST
