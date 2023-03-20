Today is the last day to switch away from Twitter s SMS-based 2FA

If you haven’t switched away from SMS-based two-factor authentication and opted for another method to enable the feature, today is the last day you can do so. Twitter, last month, announced that it would be turning off two-factor authentication (2FA) for non-Twitter Blue subscribers starting March 20, 2023. Also Read - Twitter may soon let you post tweets of up to 10,000 characters

"While historically a popular form of 2FA, unfortunately we have seen phone-number based 2FA be used – and abused – by bad actors. So, starting today, we will no longer allow accounts to enroll in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers," Twitter had said in a support page at the time.

Until today, Twitter offered three modes that the all the users could pick from to enable two-factor authentication for their accounts. These methods included — SMS, an authenticator app and a security key. However, with today's change, the non-paying Twitter users will no longer be able to use a combination of password and OTP that is sent via an SMS to secure their accounts. Instead, they will have to either use a third-party authenticator app like Google Authenticator or buy a physical security key for securing their accounts. Twitter Blue subscribers, on the other hand, will be able to pick any of the three methods for the same.

What happens if you don’t opt for another 2FA method?

Twitter has also said that if the non-Blue subscribers don’t opt for an alternate authentication method by March 20, the company will automatically disable the feature for their accounts. “Disabling text message 2FA does not automatically disassociate your phone number from your Twitter account,” the company said.

How do I secure my Twitter account?

With SMS-based 2FA being disabled, the non-Blue subscribers have three options to secure their accounts. They can either use an authenticator app or a physical hardware key or upgrade their accounts to Twitter Blue subscription service. For the unversed, Twitter Blue costs Rs 650 per month on the web and Rs 900 per month on mobile.

The easiest way to keep using 2FA on Twitter for free is by using an authenticator app. You can use apps such as Google Authenticator, Authy, Duo Mobile, and 1Password for the same.