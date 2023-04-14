comscore
280 to 10,000: Twitter Blue users get new tweet character limit

Twitter Blue subscribers have a new privilege that allows them to post tweets of up to 10,000 characters, which is roughly 2,000 words.

If you are a Twitter Blue user, you can now compose tweets of up to 10,000 characters up from the previous limit of 4,000 characters. In a welcome announcement, the Elon Musk-owned social media company has more than doubled the character limit for Blue subscribers. However, it is only available the Blue subscribers in the US at the moment. Also Read - Elon Musk reveals why he bought Twitter

Besides the new character limit, Twitter Blue subscribers also get the ability to customise the fonts of their tweets with bold and italic formatting. The new character length limit and the ability to use writing elements are mainly targetted at creators who could use these features to potentially make their posts more legible. Also Read - Want to delete Twitter account? Here’s what you need to do

“We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting,” said Twitter. Also Read - Elon Musk announces final date for removing blue tick of legacy verified Twitter users

10,000 characters constitute roughly 2,000 words, which is a lot for most casual users on Twitter. This character length limit is, thus, meant for people who want to write more. For example, stories and essays. This approach falls in line with Twitter’s latest rebranding of ‘Super Follows’ to ‘Subscriptions’. As a new way to monetise long-form tweets, Twitter will let creators charge their followers up to $10 for exclusive content, including stories and essays that will be available to only Blue subscribers.

In other words, if you pay for Twitter Blue, you could potentially use the newly-introduced 10,000-character limit to lure your followers toward long-form content and charge them for it. It is a simple ‘pay-to-earn’ system, although Subscriptions will be available to everyone. Musk announced that Twitter will not cut any commission on the earnings, so if you should get 70 percent of the total revenue on mobile apps and 92 percent on the web (after deducting Google and Apple’s fee on Android and iOS and payment processing charges on the web).

  • Published Date: April 14, 2023 11:06 AM IST
