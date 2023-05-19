Elon Musk announces another perk for Twitter Blue users

comscore
Twitter Blue subscribers can add up to two hour long videos, says Elon Musk

Apps

Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!

Highlights

  • Elon Musk has announced a new feature for Twitter Blue users.
  • Twitter Blue can now upload up to two-hour long videos.
  • Earlier, the limit for capped at one hour for Twitter Blue users.
Elon-Musk-Twitter

Elon Musk

Twitter has been adding new features to its platform. Earlier this month, the Elon Musk-owned company introduced improvements to the platform’s Direct Messages or DMs feature. The list included the ability to send and receive encrypted DMs and the ability to use a new Emoji Picker in DMs. Apart from this, the company also introduced a functionality that enables users to see the total number of times a Tweet has been bookmarked on iOS. Today, the company added another feature that will give users greater control over the content that they share on Twitter. Also Read - Nothing Phone 2 to get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, confirms Carl Pei

Musk, in a post via is official Twitter handle, revealed that Twitter Blue subscribers can now post videos that are up to two-hours long or 8GB in size. “Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB),” he wrote in a post. Previously, this limit was capped at one hour or 4GB for Twitter Blue subscribers. That said, the video quality is still capped at 1080p for everyone. Also Read - Google now lets you send Calendar invites from Google Docs: How to use it

There is one caveat though. A support page for Twitter Blue says that this feature, that is, the extended support for videos is only available for iOS users and on the web and there is no word on when a similar update will be rolled out to Android users. Also Read - Nokia 105 (2023), Nokia 106 4G launched with built-in UPI: Check price, availability

That said, with today’s announcement, Twitter has essentially doubled the limit for sharing videos on the platform. The change also gives users greater flexibility in terms of sharing the content that they like on the platform.

Twitter Blue benefits

As far as benefits are concerned, Twitter Blue subscription has a host of benefits over the non-paid account. Here’s a quick summary of the perks offered by the company for you:

— It enables users to edit a Tweet within a 30-minute window. The feature is restricted to original Tweets and quote Tweets only.
— Users will see approximately 50 percent fewer ads in the For You and Following timelines.
— Twitter Blue subscribers will appear in the Verified tab within other users’ notifications tab.
— Twitter Blue subscribers can Tweet up to 10,000 characters. They can also compose longer Tweets in a Quote Tweet or reply.
— Twitter Blue subscribers can bold and italicise text in their Tweets on twitter.com.
— Twitter Blue gives users unlimited number of bookmarks and Bookmark Folders that are always private.
— Twitter Blue users can change how their Twitter App icon displays on their phone.
— Custom navigation feature lets users choose what appears in their navigation bar.
— Undo Tweet gives Blue subscribers the option to retract a Tweet after they send it, but before it is visible to others on Twitter.
— Twitter Blue users can also pick an NFT profile picture.
— Twitter Blue also gives users access to two-factor authentication via SMS.

  • Published Date: May 19, 2023 12:10 AM IST
