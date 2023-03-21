Twitter to soon increase long-form tweets to 10,000 characters: Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the micro-blogging platform will soon increase the long-form tweets to 10,000 characters, along with simple formatting tools. When a user posted, “Genius, @twitter and @elonmusk decision to allow long form content on Twitter is brilliant product design. There will be less click bait type of articles and people staying on Twitter for longer.” Also Read - Twitter can't seek protection under Article 19, don't give relief: Centre to Karnataka HC

Musk replied: “Increasing long form to 10k characters soon, along with simple formatting tools.” “And making it much easier for writers to charge subscription fees for premium content.”

Musk had also said earlier this month that the company will extend “longform tweets” to 10,000 characters. Also Read - Twitter rival Koo integrates ChatGPT to help users create content

Last month, the company had announced that Blue subscribers in the US can post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the platform. Only Blue subscribers can post longer tweets, but non-subscribers can read, reply, retweet and quote tweet to them. Also Read - Twitter breaks for many as one engineer left handling crucial APIs

Earlier, tweets were limited to only 280 characters, which still applies to non-subscribers.

Twitter is reportedly testing a new verification process for its Blue subscribers that will involve submitting a government ID. Also Read – Twitter hacks: How to enable 2FA in your account for free

The method for submitting a photo of the users’ ID, both front and back, combined with a selfie photo, to authenticate their Twitter account is revealed through code-level insights uncovered by the product intelligence firm Watchful.ai, reports TechCrunch.

However, it is still unclear whether the feature is being tested externally. Also Read – WhatsApp may limit polls to only one choice for Android

According to the firm, the feature is in testing in the US, where it was found in the Android version of the Twitter application.

Inputs from IANS