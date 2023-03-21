comscore Twitter to soon increase long-form tweets to 10,000 characters: Musk
News

Twitter to soon increase long-form tweets to 10,000 characters: Musk

News

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the micro-blogging platform will soon increase the long-form tweets to 10,000 characters.

Highlights

  • Twitter will soon increase the long-form tweets to 10,000 characters.
  • There will be less click bait type of articles.
  • Earlier, tweets were limited to only 280 characters.
twitter

Twitter to soon increase long-form tweets to 10,000 characters: Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the micro-blogging platform will soon increase the long-form tweets to 10,000 characters, along with simple formatting tools. When a user posted, “Genius, @twitter and @elonmusk decision to allow long form content on Twitter is brilliant product design. There will be less click bait type of articles and people staying on Twitter for longer.” Also Read - Twitter can't seek protection under Article 19, don't give relief: Centre to Karnataka HC

Musk replied: “Increasing long form to 10k characters soon, along with simple formatting tools.” “And making it much easier for writers to charge subscription fees for premium content.”
Musk had also said earlier this month that the company will extend “longform tweets” to 10,000 characters. Also Read - Twitter rival Koo integrates ChatGPT to help users create content

Last month, the company had announced that Blue subscribers in the US can post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the platform. Only Blue subscribers can post longer tweets, but non-subscribers can read, reply, retweet and quote tweet to them. Also Read - Twitter breaks for many as one engineer left handling crucial APIs

Earlier, tweets were limited to only 280 characters, which still applies to non-subscribers.

Twitter is reportedly testing a new verification process for its Blue subscribers that will involve submitting a government ID. Also Read – Twitter hacks: How to enable 2FA in your account for free

The method for submitting a photo of the users’ ID, both front and back, combined with a selfie photo, to authenticate their Twitter account is revealed through code-level insights uncovered by the product intelligence firm Watchful.ai, reports TechCrunch.

However, it is still unclear whether the feature is being tested externally. Also Read – WhatsApp may limit polls to only one choice for Android

According to the firm, the feature is in testing in the US, where it was found in the Android version of the Twitter application.

Inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 21, 2023 5:46 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Twitter to soon increase long-form tweets to 10,000 characters: Musk

Jio 5G now available in 41 more cities, total number reaches 406

HMD's new Nokia C12 Pro brings more RAM than C12 on a budget

iQOO Z7 with Dimensity 920 chip, AMOLED display launched in India

Realme C55 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features