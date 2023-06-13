comscore
News

Jack Dorsey says Indian govt threatened to ban Twitter, Rajeev Chandrashekar calls it an ‘outright lie’

News

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in an interview has claimed that the Indian government at one point threatened to shut down the platform in India.

Highlights

  • Jack Dorsey has claimed that the government threatened to ban Twitter in India.
  • Jack Dorsey's comments came on the sidelines of an interview on YouTube.
  • The Indian government has refuted all the claims made by Jack Dorsey.
Untitled design - 2022-05-26T131753.930

Jack Dorsey

Twitter has been at odds with the Indian government for a long time. Whether it is over taking down misleading tweets during farmers protest or complying with the local data protection law, the micro-blogging platform has never had the smoothest sail in the country. Now, in a moment of revelation, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has highlighted just how rough it got for the company in India.

Speaking during an interview with YouTube channel Breaking Points, Dorsey claimed that the Indian government gave threats of winding down the company’s business in the country and conducting raids on employees’ homes when Twitter refused to comply with the government’s demands to block accounts during the farmers’ protests in early 2021.

“We would raid the homes of your employees’, which they did; We will shut down your offices if you don’t follow suit. And this is India, a democratic country,” Dorsey said on the channel when asked to share some examples of pressure from foreign governments during his tenure.

“India is a country that had many requests of us around the farmers’ protest, around particular journalists that were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways such as ‘we will shut Twitter down in India’, which is a very large market for us,” Dorsey added during the interview.

What is Indian government saying?

The Indian government has strongly refuted the claims made by the Twitter founder, calling them ‘outright lies’. Reacting to Dorsey’s statement, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in a lengthy post on Twitter said that no one went to jail nor was Twitter shut down in the country.

“This is an outright lie by @jack — perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of Twitter’s history. Twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated and continuous violations of the India law,” the Union Minister wrote in a Tweet.

“Dorsey’s Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law…It behaved as if the laws of India did not apply to it,” the minister added.

Furthermore, Chandrashekhar said that there was a lot of misinformation going on social media, and consequently on Twitter during farmers’ protest in 2023 and that the government was obligated to remove the mislead posts as they could inflame the situation further. However, Twitter under Jack Dorsey had a problem in removing misleading posts from its platform in India.

“During the protests in January 2021, there was a lot of misinformation and even reports of genocide which were definitely fake…Such was the level of partisan behaviour on Twitter under Jack regime, that they had a problem removing misinformation from the platform in India, when they did it themselves when similar events took place in the USA,” he added.

  • Published Date: June 13, 2023 11:36 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Jack Dorsey claims India threatened to ban Twitter, govt denies claims

Teenage girl spends Rs 52 lakh from her mother's account on online mobile games: Here's how she did this

All the games announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2023

Google rolls out optimised Google Drive for foldable smartphones: Here's how it will impact users

Central government clarifies on CoWIN data leak: Here's what it has to say

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy