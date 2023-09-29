Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter (now X), the platform has been in the news consistently mostly due to Musk’s policy decisions. However, this time it is the platform’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino who has grabbed the limelight. While speaking at Vox Media’s Code 2023 conference, Yaccarino showed off her iPhone to the audience and to many people’s surprise, the X app is not present on the first page of her smartphone’s Home Screen. The first page of the iPhone’s Home Screen is the place where users can place the apps they use frequently or the apps they use almost every day.

READ MORE X CEO Linda Yaccarino says Musk-owned platform could turn profitable in 2024

Yaccarino showed her iPhone unlocked during the Code 2023 conference to tell the audience what X is supposed to mean. However, the audience noticed the absence of the X app on the first page of her iPhone’s Home Screen. The X CEO has other apps such as Starbucks, Gmail, Signal, and Apple’s apps like Messages, FaceTime, Wallet, Camera, and Calendar on her Home Screen. In addition to this, she also has Instagram and Facebook, both from Meta, on her iPhone’s Home Screen.

READ MORE X to soon let you make audio, video calls but only if you pay

During the interview, Yaccarino appeared agitated and said that many people in the room did not want her to come on the stage. She said that X is a new company based on freedom of speech and expression.

READ MORE Namaste! Elon Musk posts photo of Tesla Humanoid doing yoga

Elon Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino as the CEO in May this year and he moved to the role of executive chair and chief technology officer within Twitter (now X). Linda’s appointment came after, Musk conducted a public poll on the platform last year where he asked users to poll whether he should step down as head of Twitter and 57.5 percent of voters were in support of him stepping down.

Linda Yaccarino has served as the chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal before joining Twitter. She joined NBC Universal in 2011 and was responsible for managing the company’s industry-leading portfolio of linear networks, digital and streaming platforms, distribution partnerships, and client relationships.

Yaccarino is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and started her career in the media industry as an intern at the media planning department at NBC Universal, as per Washington Post.