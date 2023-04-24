Twitter s Blue, Grey, Gold verified labels explained

Twitter recently removed legacy blue checkmark from the accounts that did not have an active Twitter Blue subscription. The company later restored the verified mark to some of the accounts which have a high follower count. Also Read - Twitter restores blue checks for dead celebrities

In the last few days, after Twitter removed the legacy blue checkmark, the micro-blogging site was buzzing with screenshots showing parody accounts of celebrities with a blue checkmark while the original accounts were without any identifier.

One such case in India was of Rahul Gandhi. While his original account did not have any identifier, his parody account had a blue checkmark.

ye kaisi duniya bana raha hai bhai tu @elonmusk 😭 pic.twitter.com/ntb3TKsqSi — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) April 21, 2023

It is worth noting that Blue check mark is not the only identification that Twitter provides for verified accounts. The company also offers Gold and Grey labels to various account holders. Here, we will try to explain the meaning of all those checkmarks and the process to get them. We will start with Twitter Blue, in case you are planning to get one.

Twitter Blue checkmark

A Twitter Blue checkmark means that an account has an active subscription to Twitter Blue and meets Twitter’s eligibility requirements. To get a Twitter Blue checkmark, a user’s account should have a display name and a profile photo, and the account must be active in the past 30 days. In addition to this, the account should be older than a month with a verified phone number and the account should not have any recent changes to the profile photo, display name, or username (@handle). Further, the account must not be misleading or deceptive and should not be engaged in platform manipulation and spam.

Users can lose their Twitter Blue checkmark if they make any changes to their profile photo, display name, or username (@handle) until validation or for breach of any Twitter Rules.

Twitter Grey checkmark

Twitter Grey checkmark indicates that an account represents a government/multilateral organisation or a government/multilateral official.

Any government organisation can apply at Twitter to get the grey checkmark. Further, any government or multilateral accounts that do not qualify under Twitter’s current grey checkmark criteria can apply under Twitter’s Verified Organizations. More on Twitter’s Verified Organizations later.

Twitter Gold checkmark and square profile picture

Twitter Gold checkmark indicates that an account is an official business account. A user or an organisation can get one through Twitter Verified Organizations.

Twitter Affiliation badges

Twitter Affiliation badges show that an account is connected to an organisation on Twitter. Further, the affiliation badge contains the profile photo of a verified organisation and is applied to all the affiliates of that organisation. In addition to this, affiliated accounts can have gold, grey, or blue checkmarks depending on the type of account. This is one of the features of Twitter Verified Organizations.

Twitter Automated account labels

Twitter Automated account labels help a user identify whether an account is a bot or not. An account with an automated label generates automated content which is not produced by a human.

Twitter’s Automation rules require these accounts to display labels and remain connected to a human-run account.

This label is still under testing.

Twitter Professional category labels

Twitter Professional category labels are selected by the users when they convert to a Professional Account. A user is allowed to change their professional category at any time.

Twitter Verified Organizations

Twitter Verified Organizations is a paid service from Twitter that let organisations of all types and government institutions sign up and manage their verification and affiliate and verify any related account.

Organisations with a subscription to Verified Organizations have a gold checkmark and square profile photo if they are a business or non-profit, or a grey checkmark and circular profile photo if they are a governmental or multilateral organisation.