Twitter Blue subscribers to see 50 percent fewer ads

In order to woo more users, Elon Musk-run Twitter will now show at least 50 percent fewer ads to Blue subscribers, along with a boost in their visibility on the platform. The social media platform has implemented the new tool on both the 'For You' and 'Following' tabs.

"As you scroll, you will see approximately twice as many organic or non-promoted Tweets placed in between promoted Tweets or ads. There may be times when there are more or fewer non-promoted Tweets between promoted Tweets," according to the company.

The feature, however, does not apply to advertisements shown in profile replies, promoted accounts and trends, and promoted events on the Explore page.

The company has also prioritised rankings in conversations and searches for Blue users, who pay $8 a month in the US and Rs 900 per month in India.

Meanwhile, the blue check marks on Twitter still remain for legacy verified accounts. A new verified tagline for legacy Blue users now reads: “This account is verified because it is subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account”. Last month, Twitter said it will remove legacy verified accounts on April 1, but nothing happened.

According to the Twitter CEO, “We are adding the date of verification to the profile. Note, only date since paid verification counts, since there was so much corruption in the past with legacy checkmarks.”

According to Musk, only verified accounts will be allowed to appear in ‘For You’ recommendations, starting April 15.

“Starting April 15, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. This is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for the same reason, he said last week. “That said, it’s ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service and don’t impersonate a human,” Musk added.

— IANS