Threads Is Adding Chat Games to Compete With X, Bluesky, and Apple Messages With Built-In Fun

Meta’s social media platform Threads is exploring innovative features for users to keep them engaged. The tech giant is bringing games inside chat messages on Threads. Reportedly, Meta is currently testing a basketball-themed game that would allow users to virtually shoot hoops while chatting. This will create a fun-loving and interactive experience with friends. The feature is for the time being is still under internal processing and is not publicly available. Nevertheless, it showcases Meta’s plan to make Threads more dynamic and competitive inside the social networking space.

Basketball Game Prototype Spotted on Threads

The in-message basketball prototype was spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi, a reverse engineer who frequently spot and uncover unreleased features on popular apps like Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Threads, and more. He shared a screenshot on Instagram, unveiling the game wherein players can swipe their fingers to shoot hoops while chatting. It potentially increases competition with friends to achieve the highest score.

The tech giant is planning to bring this in-message game with an aim to make chats more interactive and encouraging users to spend more time on Threads.

Threads vs Other Messaging Platforms

If this interactive feature is launched then it will surely give Threads an edge over Apple Messages, where games are only available via third-party apps like GmePigeon. To recall, Meta has previously experimented with similar feature on Intagram, wherein the tech giant introduced a hidden emoji game in DM’s last year. This game allowed users to keep an emoji afloat on screen while competing for the highest score.

Meta Expanding Features on Threads to Draw More Users

Not only in-message games, the app is also expanding its Communities feature, allowing users to discuss topics similar to Reddit. In addition, the platform also introduced a disappearing posts feature, allowing users to share temporary content that disappears after 24 hours.

Challenges Faced by Threads

While Threads have 400 million monthly users globally, it still tails X in the United States. Several researchers like Pew Research Center, the 21% of adults are reportedly using X compared to the 8% using Threads and 4% for BlueSky. Meta hopes to increase the users on Threads and encourages them to spend more time on the app by introducing in-game messages basketball game.