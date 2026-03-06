This Indian state becomes FIRST to ban social media for children under 16

The social media usage by kids has always been a worry for parents. And with the rising cases of cybercrime and privacy concerns, the discussion around the social media ban around the globe is getting intense day-by-day. And now, it seems to have reached Indian policymakers. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the state plans to ban social media use for children below the age of 16. Also Read: How to create viral hooks for Instagram Reels

The announcement came during the state’s annual budget presentation, where the government said this step is basically to reduce the impact of excessive mobile and internet usage among young users. While the aim and the direction of the decision are clear, what is still vague is how the restrictions will be implemented and when they will come into effect are yet to be announced. Also Read: Think Your Social Media Is Safe? These Mistakes Say Otherwise

Why Karnataka wants to restrict social media for minors

According to the Chief Minister, the idea is to limit the harmful effects that constant smartphone and social media usage can have on children. Over the past few years, concerns around screen addiction, exposure to harmful content, and declining attention spans have become part of public debate.

Health experts have also repeatedly warned that excessive online activity can lead to sleep issues, anxiety, and academic stress among teenagers. These concerns appear to be driving the state’s decision to explore stronger regulation.

Karnataka’s technology and health departments had already been discussing possible safeguards earlier this year, including responsible use of artificial intelligence and digital platforms by young users.

Social media ban for kids across the globe

Karnataka’s move does not exist in isolation. Governments around the world are also examining ways to regulate social media access for minors. For instance, Australia has already introduced strict measures limiting social media access for children. Meanwhile, policymakers in the United Kingdom, Denmark and Greece are studying similar safeguards.

In India as well, other states have begun discussing the issue. Goa and Andhra Pradesh have previously indicated they are considering restrictions for younger users.