Telegram Trading Scam Costs Mumbai Woman Nearly Rs 4 Lakh: Here’s What Happened

A woman from Mumbai's Nahur area has lost nearly Rs 4 lakh after being caught in an online trading scam that unfolded over a few days. The case shows how quickly such scams can spiral, especially when they are made to look like genuine investment opportunities on messaging apps.

How The Scam Started

According to police officials, the woman was added to a Telegram group that claimed to offer stock market trading guidance. People in the group introduced themselves as experienced traders and mentors, assuring members of regular and guaranteed profits. To gain her trust, she was first asked to make very small investments, starting with amounts as low as Rs 120 and Rs 200.

Soon after these trial transactions, the scammers shared screenshots showing supposed profits. The messages shared by the scammers were meant to build trust and make it seem like the system was working as promised. Encouraged by what she saw, the woman began transferring larger sums of money.

Money Transferred Over Multiple Days

Between December 22 and December 25, she sent money in several instalments using different UPI IDs and bank account details provided by the group. Each time, she was told the funds were being invested in stock market trades. When the total amount crossed Rs 3.8 lakh, the situation changed.

The profit updates stopped appearing, and her requests to withdraw money were ignored. Soon after, the group members stopped responding altogether. Realising she had been cheated, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint.

Police Action So Far

Investigators have traced multiple bank accounts that were allegedly used to route the money. Most of the transactions were carried out through UPI. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.

Police say such scams often involve several accounts to make tracking funds more difficult.

How To Protect Yourself From Similar Scams

Police have once again urged people to be cautious while dealing with investment tips or trading groups on Telegram, WhatsApp, or social media. People should be cautious of anyone offering fixed or guaranteed returns. Before investing, people should check whether the broker or trading platform is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Profit screenshots or success messages should not be believed. These are easy to fake and are often used in such scams. Asking for money to be sent to personal or multiple bank accounts is another clear warning sign.

If someone thinks they have been cheated, they should report it right away by calling 1930 or filing a complaint on cybercrime.gov.in. Reporting early helps police track the money faster.