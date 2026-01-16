Tecno Spark Go 3 Launched In India Under Rs 10,000: Check Specs, Features, Price, More

Tecno has expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Spark Go 3. The phone comes with a slew of important specifications and features, which can make it a good option in the budget phone series for long hours of usage and binge-watching sessions. Also Read: Upcoming Smartphone Launches In August 2025 To Look Forward To

If you are planning to buy a new budget phone, you must check out the Tecno Spark Go 3 before making the decision.

Tecno Spark Go 3: Everything That You Need To Know

One of the key highlights of the Tecno Spark Go 3 is its focus on durability. The phone comes with an IP64 rating, which means it can handle dust and light water splashes. Tecno also claims “drop-ready” protection, making it suitable for users who are often on the move, whether that’s students, delivery workers, or field professionals. Backing the phone is a 5,000mAh battery, which should comfortably last a full day for most users doing calls, browsing, and media consumption.

The Spark Go 3 features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is still rare in the budget segment and helps with smoother scrolling and a more responsive feel while using apps or social media.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For basic tasks like messaging, video streaming, and light multitasking, this setup should feel adequate. The phone runs on Android 15, which is a nice touch at this price point.

On the camera side, the Tecno Spark Go 3 gets a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The camera app includes AI-based modes like portrait, night mode, and vlog tools, which should help casual users get better results without manual tweaking.

The phone also includes Ella AI, Tecno’s voice assistant, with support for multiple Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, and Gujarati. Another interesting feature is No Network Communication 2.0, designed to allow basic communication in low or no-network environments, useful for users in basements, warehouses, or rural areas.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Price And Availability

The Tecno Spark Go 3 is available in Titanium Grey, Ink Black, Galaxy Blue, and Aurora Purple at Rs 8,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Sales begin on January 23 at 12 PM via Amazon and offline retail stores.