Techlusive Awards 2023: Winners of smartphone, tablet categories announced

India Dot Com Private Limited (IDPL), the digital division of Zee Media, successfully hosted the fourth edition of the Techlusive Summit & Awards on December 15. The highly anticipated awards ceremony recognised the best tech brands in different categories and honoured them for their remarkable achievements in the year 2023. The winners for each category were announced, and the jury played a significant role in this event. In addition to the awards, the summit featured several panel discussions on trending topics, which notable guests from various industries attended. Below are the details of the mega tech event and the winners.

Winners in Smartphone and Tablet Categories

— Smartphones

Budget smartphone of the year: Realme Narzo 60X 5G

Camera smartphone of the year: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Flagship smartphone of the year: Vivo X90 Pro

Best innovation in smartphones: OnePlus Open

Most promising smartphone brand of the year: iQOO

— Tablet

Tablet of the year: Xiaomi Pad 6

Chief Guest

The esteemed Union Minister of State (Ind.Charge) for Science & Technology MoS PMO, PP/ DOPT, Atomic Energy, and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Dr. Singh is currently representing the Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir region in the Lok Sabha and is a member of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Keynote Speaker

The keynote speaker for the event was Syed Nazakat, the Founder and CEO of DataLeads. With over 17 years of experience as a journalist, open data strategist, and entrepreneur, he shared his thoughts on AI and Web 3.0. Mr Nazakat is a recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Ramnath Goenka Excellence Award, the Christiane Amanpour Award, and the British Medical Journal Award.

Panels and Panellists

The summit featured two panel discussions, namely, “AI: Threats and Opportunities” and “Is Web 3.0 Worth the Hype: The Road Ahead?” The event was graced by three panellists and four jury members. The panellists included Dr Subi Chaturvedi, the Global SVP and Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer at IndMobi; Kartik Sharma, the Co-Founder of DcodeAI; Himanshu Goel, the Co-Founder and COO of FUTR Studios; Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Super Plastronics Ltd; Professor Rihan Khan Suri, Director of Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at JMI Central University; Kazim Rizvi, Founding Director of The Dialogue; and Pavan Duggal, Supreme Court Lawyer and Cyber Security Expert.