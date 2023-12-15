Techlusive Awards 2023: Here are all the winners from biggest tech event

India Dot Com Private Limited (IDPL), the digital division of Zee Media, hosted the fourth edition of Techlusive Summit & Awards on December 15, which was a huge success. The awards ceremony recognized the best tech brands in different categories and honored them for their remarkable achievements in 2023. The winners for each category were announced, thanks to the jury who played a significant role in this event. Apart from the awards, the summit also featured several panel discussions on trending topics, which several notable guests from various industries attended. Here are all the details of the mega tech event and the winners.

READ MORE Techlusive Awards 2023: Winners of TWS and Smartwatch categories announced

Chief Guest, Keynote Speaker, and Panel Discussions

The summit welcomed the esteemed Union Minister of State (Ind.Charge) for Science & Technology MoS PMO, PP/ DOPT, Atomic Energy, and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, who will grace the occasion. Dr Singh currently represents the Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir region in the Lok Sabha and is a member of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

READ MORE Techlusive Awards 2023: Winners of Laptop and TV categories announced

Syed Nazakat, the Founder and CEO of DataLeads, graced the event as the keynote speaker. With over 17 years of experience as a journalist, open data strategist, and entrepreneur, he will share his thoughts on AI and Web 3.0. Mr. Nazakat has won several awards, including the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence Award, the Christiane Amanpour Award, and the British Medical Journal Award.

The summit featured two panel discussions, namely, AI: Threat and Opportunities, and Is Web 3.0 Worth the Hype: The Road Ahead? The event will be graced by three panellists and four jury members.

The panellists included Dr Subi Chaturvedi, the Global SVP and Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer at IndMobi; Kartik Sharma, the Co-Founder of DcodeAI; Himanshu Goel, the Co-Founder and COO of FUTR Studios; Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Super Plastronics Ltd; Professor Rihan Khan Suri, Director of Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at JMI Central University, Kazim Rizvi, Founding Director of The Dialogue, and Pavan Duggal, Supreme Court Lawyer and Cyber ​​Security Expert.

The Jury

The jury members are Abhishek Bhatnagar, a Senior Tech Blogger, Ankit Malhotra, a Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint, Faisal Kawoosa, the Chief Analyst and Founder of Techarc, and Yogesh Brar, an Industry Analyst.

Winners

— Smartphones

Budget smartphone of the year: Realme Narzo 60X 5G

Camera smartphone of the year: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Flagship smartphone of the year: Vivo X90 Pro

Best innovation in smartphones: OnePlus Open

Most promising smartphone brand of the year: iQOO

— Tablet

Tablet of the year: Xiaomi Pad 6

— Wearables

Smartwatch of the year: Samsung Galaxy Watch6

– Audio

TWS of the year: Nothing ear (2)

– Television

Smart TV of the year (Mass Market): Samsung CU7650 65 Inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV

Most promising smart TV brand of the year: Thomson

— Laptops

Budget laptop of the year: HP Chromebook 15.6

Premium laptop of the year: Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED

Gaming laptop of the year: MSI Katana 15 13VFK

Most popular laptop brand of the year: Lenovo