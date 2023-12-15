Zee Media’s digital arm India Dot Com Private Limited (IDPL) hosted its fourth edition of Techlusive Summit & Awards today in New Delhi. The awards show was graced by the Chief Guest Dr. Jitendra Singh, the honorable Union Minister of State (Ind.Charge) for Science & Technology MoS PMO, PP/ DOPT, Atomic Energy, and Space. This fourth edition of the awards show recognized top consumer tech brands across different categories and congratulated them for their contribution and achievements. Here are the winners for the TWS and Smartwatch categories.

Winners in TWS and Smartwatch categories

— TWS of the year

This year there were five nominations for this category and they are as follows – Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, Nothing Ear 2, Sony WF-1000XM5, and Realme Buds Air 5 Pro.

Nothing Ear 2 won the award for the TWS of the year category.

— Smartwatch of the year

This year we saw new players Google entering the smartwatch space in India with the Pixel Watch 2. Following were the nominations for this category – Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Google Pixel Watch 2, Garmin Vivoactive 5, Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5, and Amazfit T- RexUltra.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 won the award for the Smartwatch of the year category.

Chief Guest

Techlusive’s fourth season of awards had attendance from experts and guests, who graced the event and also put forward their valuable words. Chief Guest Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (Ind.Charge) for Science & Technology MoS PMO, PP/ DOPT, Atomic Energy, and Space, Shared his thoughts on the top of AI and Web 3.0.

Keynote Speaker

Keynote speaker Syed Nazakat, Founder and CEO of DataLeads, also revealed some insights on the aforesaid subjects. Nazakat has over 17 years of experience as a journalist, open data strategist, and entrepreneur. He has also won several awards, including the esteemed Ramnath Goenka Excellence Award, Christiane Amanpour Award, and the British Medical Journal Award.

Panel Discussion, Panellists

There were two panel discussions at the event on emerging topics – (1) AI: Threat and Opportunities and (2) Is Web 3.0 worth the hype: The Road Ahead?

There were several panellists and jury members present at the mega event.

Following were the panellists – Dr. Subi Chaturvedi (Global SVP and Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer at IndMobi), Kartik Sharma (Co-Founder of DcodeAI), and Himanshu Goel (Co-Founder and COO of FUTR studious), Pawan Dugal (Cyber ​​Security Expert), Prof Rihan Khan Suri (Director, Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, JMI), Avneet Singh Marwah (Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd), and Kazim Rizvi (Founder Director, The Dialogue).

The following were the jury members – Abhishek Bhatnagar (Senior Tech Blogger), Ankit Malhotra (Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint), Faisal Kawoosa (Chief Analyst and Founder, Techarc), and Yogesh Brar (Industry Analyst).