Shweta Ganjoo Published:Jul 18, 2023, 13:51 PM IST
There is a lot going on in the world of technology today. On one hand, we are seeing Meta rolling out new and exciting features to its Twitter-rival, Threads by Instagram app, on the other hand Realme has announced the Early bird sale offers for its upcoming smartphone, that is, the Realme C53 5G, in India today. In addition to that, reports suggest that Airtel might soon introduce its own 5G broadband service in India. So, here are all the developments from the world of technology today:
Airtel is reportedly planning to launch Xstream AirFiber 5G to deliver high-speed broadband connectivity with lower latency. The service is likely to rival JioAirFiber. Here are all the details.
OnePlus has announced that it is collaborating with Genshin Impact to create a special collector’s box featuring characters from the game. The collector's edition box will ship with the OnePlus 11 and be available in limited quantity in the US and Canada. Check details here.
Realme C53 will officially launch in India on July 19. Ahead of that, the company has announced sales offers on the purchase of its upcoming budget smartphone. The list includes bank discounts among others. The Realme C53 will be available in India via Realme's official website and Flipkart. Check all details here.
Meta has announced rate limit for its newly launched Threads app. The announcement was made by Instagram boss Adam Mosseri via a post on Threads. The reason behind the move is that the company aims to limit spam attacks on the platform. Check all details here.