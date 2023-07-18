comscore Tech news live updates for July 18: Twitter, Threads, Airtel 5G, more
English | हिंदी
18 Jul, 2023 | Tuesday
Sign In
Hello! Manage Your Account
Sign In
Sign Up

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • News
  • Tech news live updates for July 18: Twitter, Threads, Airtel 5G, OnePlus 11 and more

Tech news live updates for July 18: Twitter, Threads, Airtel 5G, OnePlus 11 and more

Shweta Ganjoo Published:Jul 18, 2023, 13:51 PM IST

Live-Blog
Live-Blog

HIGHLIGHTS

There is a lot going on in the world of technology today. On one hand, we are seeing Meta rolling out new and exciting features to its Twitter-rival, Threads by Instagram app, on the other hand Realme has announced the Early bird sale offers for its upcoming smartphone, that is, the Realme C53 5G, in India today. In addition to that, reports suggest that Airtel might soon introduce its own 5G broadband service in India. So, here are all the developments from the world of technology today:

  • Jul 18, 2023, 14:13 PM

    Airtel likely to launch Xstream AirFiber 5G soon

    Airtel is reportedly planning to launch Xstream AirFiber 5G to deliver high-speed broadband connectivity with lower latency. The service is likely to rival JioAirFiber. Here are all the details.

  • Jul 18, 2023, 14:07 PM

    OnePlus 11 5G Genshin Impact Edition smartphone announced

    OnePlus has announced that it is collaborating with Genshin Impact to create a special collector’s box featuring characters from the game. The collector's edition box will ship with the OnePlus 11 and be available in limited quantity in the US and Canada. Check details here.

  • Jul 18, 2023, 13:54 PM

    Realme C53 5G sales offers announced

    Realme C53 will officially launch in India on July 19. Ahead of that, the company has announced sales offers on the purchase of its upcoming budget smartphone. The list includes bank discounts among others. The Realme C53 will be available in India via Realme's official website and Flipkart. Check all details here.

  • Jul 18, 2023, 13:50 PM

    Threads announces Rate Limit

    Meta has announced rate limit for its newly launched Threads app. The announcement was made by Instagram boss Adam Mosseri via a post on Threads. The reason behind the move is that the company aims to limit spam attacks on the platform. Check all details here.

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language