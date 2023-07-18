Some of the key highlights of Realme C53 include a 108MP main camera sensor, 5000mAh battery, 7.99mm slim design and more.

Realme will launch its upcoming C53 smartphone in India on July 19 at 12 PM. Within the next few hours of the launch, interested buyers can avail ‘early bird sale’ to get an attractive offer on the smartphone.

The sale is scheduled for July 19 between 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Realme official website and Flipkart. Interested buyers can avail of a discount of Rs 1000 on the 6GB + 64GB variant of the Realme C53 smartphone. The discount is inclusive of a Rs 500 bank offer and a Rs 500 coupon. Although the company is yet to announce the final price of the smartphone.

Product Offer Platform realme C53 READ MORE Realme Narzo 60, Narzo 60 Pro launched with circular camera island and Dimensity SoC (6GB +64GB) INR 1000/- off (inclusive of bank offers and INR 500 coupon ) Bank offers available on ICICI, HDFC and SBI bank debit and credit cards, and EMI realme.com & Flipkart

Realme C53 specifications

Realme C53 will have two cameras and an LED flash on the rear, which resemble the ones on the latest iPhones. The phone will have a 108MP primary camera and will support photography features, such as high-resolution images, night mode, bokeh effect, and street mode.

It will feature a 90Hz display and up to 12GB Dynamic RAM + 128GB ROM.

The phone will have a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support, which will charge up to 50 percent in 52 minutes, according to the company. The company also says that the battery pack offers 39 days of standby time, 16 hours of video watching and 81 hours of music listening.

Realme C53 is 7.99mm thick and has a waterdrop notch in the middle of the screen with large bottom bezels. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a mic, a USB-C port, and a speaker grille at the bottom and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The company has recently introduced its C53 in Malaysia, which has a similar design but different features than C53, which will launch in India soon. The C53 in Malaysia has a 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, up to 12GB dynamic RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP AI camera, a 6.74-inch screen and a 7.49mm thickness.

Meanwhile, Realme will also launch its next tablet, Realme Pad 2. The upcoming tablet will launch on July 19 at 12 PM alongside Realme C53. Flipkart has also launched a dedicated microsite for the Realme Pad 2, revealing some of the main features of the tablet.

Some of the key highlights of the upcoming tablet include an 11.5-inch LCD, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 85.2 percent.