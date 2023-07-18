OnePlus is collaborating with Genshin Impact to create a special collector’s box featuring Xiangling, which will be included with the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus has announced that it is collaborating with Genshin Impact to create a special collector’s box featuring Xiangling, which will be included with the OnePlus 11. The limited-edition OnePlus 11, 1000 in total, will be available to consumers in the US and Canada.

The packaging box resembles a bento box from the Liyue region in the game and includes a collaboration book that offers a 3D effect of Guoba’s eyes, Xiangling stickers, character cards, and a SIM ejector resembling Guoba.

OnePlus 11 5G × Genshin Impact price and availability

OnePlus 11 5G × Genshin Impact edition will go on sale at 10:00 AM ET on July 21. Interested buyers can get it for $1,149.99 (Rs 94,000 approximately) via the OnePlus website.

Unlike the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition, which was launched in India last month, there is no change in the specifications of the smartphone. Some of the highlights of this smartphone include 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a 120Hz display. For gaming specifically, it has features like a Hyperboost Gaming Engine, GPA Frame Stabilizer, Cry-velocity VC Cooling, and O-Sync.

For the unversed, Genshin Impact is a popular open-world action role-playing game that lets players explore a vast and beautiful world called Teyvat, where they can use elemental magic, fight enemies, and meet various characters. Players play as a traveller who is looking for their lost sibling and trying to uncover the secrets of the world and its gods. The game is free-to-play and available on multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications

OnePlus 11 5G features a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Adreno 740 GPU. It comes with 8GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1/256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The device runs OxygenOS 13.0 based on Android 13.

Coming to the camera, the smartphone has a triple-camera set up at the back with 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical and electronic image stabilisation, 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide sensor and 32MP Sony IMX709 portrait tele camera.

The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with a SUPERVOOC 100W charger.

Coming to connectivity, the device supports a dual nano-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and more.

Meanwhile, the Marble Odyssey Edition of the OnePlus 11 5G is made up of 3D microcrystalline rock. This material offer a good grip over the phone even without a case. Also, it does not catch fingerprints easily.