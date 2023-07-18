Airtel likely to launch Xstream AirFiber 5G to rival Jio AirFiber soon

Xstream AirFiber 5G will deliver fibre-like high-speed internet connectivity, faster bandwidth and lower latency over the air through 5G networks.

Airtel is gearing up to launch its Xstream AirFiber 5G device that will take on the Jio AirFiber. The device has not been officially announced yet but its companion app has been spotted on the Google Play Store, where the app listing reveals that the device will come with a 6-month 100Mbps speed plan.

The device has a tower-like design, as shown in one of the screenshots in the listing. It features three indicators below the Airtel logo. The first one will change from Red to Blue when it connects to 5G and will flash continuously if it is on 4G. The second one will indicate the strength of the 4G/5G signal. The last one will confirm that the device is ready to offer WiFi access to the devices connected to it.

The device will use a Wi-Fi 6 (ax) router as its core and users will need to be in the 5G coverage zone to make use of the Xstream AirFiber. Users need to find a place in their home with a good signal, then insert a SIM card at the base of the device and turn it on. The app seems to have an AR feature that will assist users in finding the optimal location.

The router will also have several Ethernet ports on the back for connecting wired devices such as desktop computers, consoles, smart TVs, etc.

The price of the Xstream AirFiber device is still unknown. However, the Play Store listing has shown that a 6-month Xstream AirFiber plan with 100Mbps speed will be priced at Rs 2,994, which amounts to only Rs 499 per month.

There was recent speculation that Reliance’s JioFiber device would be priced in the range of Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,000.

Meanwhile, Airtel 5G network is now available in more than 3,000 towns and cities across the country. Airtel says that from Katra in Jammu to Kannur in Kerala, Patna in Bihar to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh to the Union territory of Daman and Diu, the service is present in all the key urban and rural parts of the country.