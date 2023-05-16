Tata gets a bite of Apple as it starts making iPhones near Bengaluru

Tata Group has reportedly started manufacturing iPhones in India. The news comes at a time when Wistron is gearing to wind up its iPhone manufacturing business in India. Also Read - Foxconn to invest $500 million in Telangana, likely to manufacture Apple AirPods

According to a report by The Times of India, Tata Group has started manufacturing Apple's iPhones at the Naraspura manufacturing facility near Bengaluru as it seeks to acquire the factory from Wistron. While both Tata Group and Wistron officials haven't commented on the matter yet, sources close to the matter told the publication that Wistron has 'firmly decided to fully exit the Apple operations' in the country. The company, however, remains open to exploring other manufacturing opportunities in the country.

Furthermore, the report says that Tata Group has already assumed control of the place and some of the company's officials are already operating out of Wistron's manufacturing facility at Naraspura near Bengaluru. Official from Tata Group have also started getting involved in various departments including HR, admin and operations at the manufacturing facility.

The first-of-its-kind project is being overseen by top officials from Apple, Wistron and Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran.

It is worth noting that the news comes within weeks of Apple CEO Tim Cook meeting the Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran on the sidelines of inaugurating the company’s maiden stores — Apple BKC that is situated in the Jio World Drive in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla complex, and Apple Saket that is located in Delhi’s Select CityWalk. At the meeting, the two executives reportedly discussed the scope of their partnership in short term and in long term.

Major move for Tata Group

If the report is true, the move is a major one for the Tata Group, which will become the fourth manufacturer to make Apple devices in India alongside Foxconn, Pegatron and Luxshare. It will also become the first domestic manufacturer to make Apple devices in the country.

In addition to the Tata Group, the development will also prove to be a major boost for the Indian government that has been pushing big tech companies to set up their roots in the country.

It is worth noting that Wistron’s factory in Karnataka, that employs about 12,000 people, constitutes a major chunk of its business in the country. According to a separate report by the Hindu Business Line, Wistron will be winding down its operations and is “likely to approach the National Company Law Tribunal and the Registrar of Companies to dissolve its India operations within the next year.”