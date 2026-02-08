Spotify introduces 'About the Song' feature for music discovery: Here's how to use

Streaming music has enabled one to have millions of songs at their fingertips; however, understanding the story behind a track is always missing. Spotify currently attempts to transform that experience. The company is planning to add a new feature called ‘About the song’ that gives listeners more context about the music they listen to. This is intended to make the user feel closer to the songs without having to exit the application.

What Is the About the Song Feature

About the Song is created to tell short stories associated with the specific songs. Such tales describe the way a song came into existence, what brought the idea, and why it should. Rather than looking up such information on the internet, the listeners can now be informed of these facts as the music is being played. The feature provides background information without interfering with the flow of the listening.

The new functionality is found in the Now Playing screen of Spotify. When a song is playing, the user is able to scroll down in order to see story cards associated with that song. These are swipeable and simple to read cards. They contain essential facts, innovating ideas, and behind the scenes information that has been gathered as a third party source. This layout keeps the focus on music while adding useful context.

Why Spotify Is Adding Song Stories

Spotify is certain that the knowledge about the background of a song can enhance how individuals listen to music. The emotional attachment is usually enhanced when the listeners learn the connotation or context of a song. This is what makes passive listening more interactive particularly to the users who are interested in learning about artists and song writing.

Availability

About the Song is in a beta version and can be installed on mobile phones. It is compatible with both the Android and iOS, but not all users can see it at the moment. Currently, the option is only available to the Spotify Premium subscribers in some of the English speaking countries. This feature does not apply to all songs as it is not fully tested yet.

How to Use

Using the feature is simple. The users should open up the Spotify application and play a song. They can scroll down to the Now Playing screen to see whether there is an About the Song card. When enabled, several cards may be swiped to get more information. Spotify also introduced a feedback feature in order to allow users and artists to give their comments.

