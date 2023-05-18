It’s official. Sony’s next PlayStation Showcase has a date and it will be held next week. The event will focus mainly on the new games and IPs for the PS5 and PS VR2. Let’s take a look at the full details. Also Read - Layers of Fear remake set to launch in June this year: Check game features here

Sony PlayStation Showcase set for next week: What to expect

The PlayStation Showcase 2023 is scheduled for May 24 and it will be streamed live on YouTube and Twitch at 1 PM PDT (roughly 1:30 AM IST). Also Read - Want to buy PlayStation 5? This could be the best time to buy the console

Sony has confirmed that the show will run a bit over an hour making it focus on PS5 and PS VR2 games. The event will show the developments from top studious around the world.

Sony will not only showcase some of the first-party titles but also some games from third-party companies. While Sony hasn’t detailed the exact titles, rumors have it that it may give a glimpse of the yet-to-launch Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Arguably, it’s one of the biggest games that Sony has planned to release later this year. As per schedule, it’s said to launch this fall. If you are someone who’s into this Spider saga, we’d recommend you to have a look at the prequel comic that’s available online.

Other than this, we are also expected to see something about the standalone The Last of Us multiplayer game. Also, don’t get surprised if the showcase includes Mortal Kommbat and Metal Gear Solid announcements.

Furthermore, some additional PS VR2 titles are also expected to be showcased. Earlier this year, during the time of its release, Sony confirmed that there are over 100 titles in the works for the new VR headset.

By the way, Sony already announced some titles for the PS VR2 like Another Fisherman’s Tale, Gorn, Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer, Hellsweeper VR, Ragnarock, Runner, Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending, Sushi Ben, Swordsman VR, and Unplugged: Air Guitar.

Apart from this, Sony also announced non-VR titles, Indie titles, AAA titles, and free upgrades from PS VR to PS VR 2.

Now that we are going to get a PS VR2-focused event, are you excited? We definitely are!