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Snapchat Layoffs: Snap to cut around 1,000 jobs, here's why

Snap is set to cut around 1,000 jobs, which is said to be 16 percent of staff. It is said to be driven by cost-cutting efforts and increased use of AI tools. Here is everything you need to know.

Published By: Divya | Published: Apr 16, 2026, 03:31 PM (IST)

Snapchat

photo icon Snap to Reduce Workforce by 16% in Latest Layoff Round

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Snapchat Layoffs: Snap is preparing for another round of layoffs. The tech giant is expected to cut around 1,000 jobs, which is roughly 16 percent of its total workforce, Reuters reported. However, this is not the first time Snap has announced this massive layoff. The company has gone through several layoffs since 2022.  news Also Read: 7 Hidden Snapchat Tricks You Should Try

This time, the main reason behind the layoff is the mix of cost-cutting and the adoption of AI too. According to the report, Snap says it is trying to operate with smaller, more focused teams, while relying more on AI tools to handle repetitive work. In fact, a large portion of coding work inside the company is now being supported by AI systems. news Also Read: Massive Oracle Layoffs: 12,000 jobs cut in India, more layoffs expected soon

So instead of expanding teams, the company is restructuring how work gets done. At the same time, Snap is also shutting down hundreds of open roles, which means a broader slowdown in hiring as well.

There’s also external pressure playing a role here. An activist investor has been pushing Snap to improve performance and cut unnecessary costs. The company has spent heavily on projects like its AR glasses, which haven’t yet translated into strong returns. So these layoffs are not just about AI, they’re also about tightening operations.

What Snap is focusing on 

According to the company, these changes could help save over $500 million annually once fully implemented. Snap is also trying to shift towards what it calls a faster and more efficient working model, where smaller teams, supported by AI, handle more work.

But as with most layoffs, the transition won’t be smooth. Even the company has acknowledged that. 

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Snap isn’t alone here. Across the tech industry, companies are making similar moves, cutting roles while increasing investment in AI. For Snap, this is about resetting how the company operates, not just trimming numbers. But whether smaller teams and AI-driven workflows can improve long-term performance is still something that will take time to play out.