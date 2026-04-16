Snapchat Layoffs: Snap to cut around 1,000 jobs, here's why

Snapchat Layoffs: Snap is preparing for another round of layoffs. The tech giant is expected to cut around 1,000 jobs, which is roughly 16 percent of its total workforce, Reuters reported. However, this is not the first time Snap has announced this massive layoff. The company has gone through several layoffs since 2022. Also Read: 7 Hidden Snapchat Tricks You Should Try

This time, the main reason behind the layoff is the mix of cost-cutting and the adoption of AI too. According to the report, Snap says it is trying to operate with smaller, more focused teams, while relying more on AI tools to handle repetitive work. In fact, a large portion of coding work inside the company is now being supported by AI systems. Also Read: Massive Oracle Layoffs: 12,000 jobs cut in India, more layoffs expected soon

So instead of expanding teams, the company is restructuring how work gets done. At the same time, Snap is also shutting down hundreds of open roles, which means a broader slowdown in hiring as well.

There’s also external pressure playing a role here. An activist investor has been pushing Snap to improve performance and cut unnecessary costs. The company has spent heavily on projects like its AR glasses, which haven’t yet translated into strong returns. So these layoffs are not just about AI, they’re also about tightening operations.

What Snap is focusing on

According to the company, these changes could help save over $500 million annually once fully implemented. Snap is also trying to shift towards what it calls a faster and more efficient working model, where smaller teams, supported by AI, handle more work.

But as with most layoffs, the transition won’t be smooth. Even the company has acknowledged that.

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Snap isn’t alone here. Across the tech industry, companies are making similar moves, cutting roles while increasing investment in AI. For Snap, this is about resetting how the company operates, not just trimming numbers. But whether smaller teams and AI-driven workflows can improve long-term performance is still something that will take time to play out.