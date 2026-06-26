Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could fix the biggest problem with foldable phones

Samsung is expected to reveal its next-generation foldables next month and new leaks have continued to give us a glimpse of what we can expect on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 smartphones. The newest Galaxy Z Fold 8 may be one of the slimmest book-style foldables on the market, with enhancements to the display crease, according to a recent leak. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Fold 8 Ultra vs Z Flip 8: New leak reveals key design differences

The newest tidbits also suggest the possible launch date for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and when it comes to sale. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra leak hints at major battery upgrade

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Naver tipster Lanzuk says the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be very lightweight. According to the leaker, some people who have already tried the device said that it was “unbelievable” as light as it is, which means Samsung has come a long way towards making the phone lighter. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 may finally fix one of the biggest foldable problem

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be rumoured to weigh approximately 201g, although this has yet to be confirmed. If this is true, then the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would be significantly heavier at 215g.

One of the complaints users have with book-style foldable phones is that they can be heavier to carry, and tougher to use for extended periods, which could be alleviated with a lighter design.

Samsung might make the display crease better

The leak also indicates that Samsung has upgraded the foldable display.

The tipster says that this new model has improved pattern quality and the visibility of the crease. It’s not been announced yet, but Samsung is said to be implementing a thicker layer of Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) that helps to reduce visibility of the crease and increases the durability of the screen.

One of the most important challenges for foldable smartphone manufacturers is to make the crease smaller, and Samsung is on the case.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 sale date tipped

According to the same leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are expected to go on sale as of Aug. 7.

The tipster said that it could be as early as Aug 4 when pre-reservations for both devices begin and that customers would have a couple of days to reserve the phones before sales launch on Aug 6.

These dates have not been confirmed by Samsung, so they are considered a leak until it’s officially announced.

Galaxy Unpacked is announced for July

Samsung may be announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series at a Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22, per previous reports.

The company also plans to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Watch 9 series during the event. Of course, the latest Galaxy AI capabilities will be there, too, with Samsung’s newest foldables.

Expected specifications

While the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is not as light, a number of its specifications have been previously leaked.

The smartphone will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It may also have a dual rear camera system comprising two 50-megapixel sensors and a 4,800mAh battery that has 45W wired fast charging support.

Additionally, Samsung is projected to also provide a larger display on the inside than its predecessor, meaning it will be easier to multitask and enjoy media.

What this means for buyers

The latest leaks suggest that Samsung’s biggest change for the year might be a slew of minor enhancements. The Galaxy Z Fold 8’s lighter body, the not-so-noticeable display crease and the improved hardware features could certainly make the device more appealing to users who’ve been eagerly waiting for foldable phones to become slimmer and less cumbersome each day.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

More official details regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series may be announced in the near future, anticipating Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event that could be just weeks away.